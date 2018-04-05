Race Winning Brands Acquires Rekluse

MENTOR, Ohio — Race Winning Brands, Inc. (RWB), a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, LLC, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Rekluse Motor Sports, an industry leader and prominent manufacturer of high-performance clutches and drive components for the powersports market.

Race Winning Brands is a leading manufacturer of high-performance and racing-application focused components for the powersports and automotive performance aftermarkets. RWB is headquartered in Mentor, Ohio, and markets its products globally through a portfolio of leading brands including JE Pistons, Wiseco Performance Products, Diamond Pistons, Trend Performance, K1 Technologies and ProX Racing Parts.

“Rekluse is a technology and market leader that fits perfectly within the Race Winning Brands portfolio,” Brian Reese, chief executive officer of Race Winning Brands, said. “We expect Rekluse to accelerate further innovation and growth as we add this vibrant brand into our already dynamic portfolio. This acquisition is a reinvigorating demonstration of our commitment to lead the powersports market.”

“I’m excited about the opportunity for Rekluse to join the Race Winning Brands family,” Rekluse founder Al Youngwerth, who will continue his passion for innovation as part of the RWB leadership team, said. “I’m thrilled to play a key role in taking Rekluse through a new phase of growth and to join such an experienced leadership team with a deep and proud history in powersports. We expect this decision will have an immediate, positive, and measurable impact for the Rekluse brand.”

Founded in 2002 from personal inspiration and collective vision, Rekluse, one of the most innovative and iconic brands in powersports, changed the game in both automatic and manual clutch performance technology. Riders across a host of both professional and amateur disciplines turn to Rekluse to reduce lap times and endure the rigors of racing while connecting power to the ground. Racers and riders of all levels look to Rekluse for an improved riding experience and enhanced performance.

Rekluse will continue to operate from its Boise, Idaho, headquarters, where all products are proudly designed, developed, and manufactured in its state-of-the-art facility.