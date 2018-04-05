Injury Report: Seattle

450SX JUSTIN BARCIA — HAND | OUT Comment: Barcia was hoping to get back to racing in Seattle after breaking his hand in Arlington, but his return has been pushed back to Salt Lake City. MATT BISCEGLIA — HAND | OUT Comment: Bisceglia broke his hand in Atlanta and is still “a few weeks” away from coming back. JUSTIN BOGLE — HUMERUS, BACK | OUT Comment: Bogle is eyeing a return to racing at the beginning of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. He is currently recovering from a broken humerus and a small fracture in his L2 vertebrae suffered in San Diego. KYLE CUNNINGHAM — TAILBONE | IN Comment: Cunningham has been racing with a fractured tailbone suffered in St. Louis. He’s in for Seattle. TYLER ENTICKNAP — PELVIS | OUT Comment: Enticknap broke his pelvis in three places while practicing. He’s on the mend, but it’s going to be a long time before he lines up for another race. JOSH GRANT — LEG | OUT Comment: Grant is currently out after fracturing his right leg in Arlington, but recently posted on Instagram that he’s almost ready to get back on the bike.

JOSH HANSEN — FOOT | TBD Comment: It’s unclear when Hansen will return to racing after breaking his foot at the Monster Energy Cup. COLE MARTINEZ — LEG | OUT Comment: Martinez is out for the season after sustaining a split depression plateau fracture of his tibia and tearing "something in his knee" in Daytona. FREDRICK NOREN — HAND, KNEE | OUT Comment: Noren is healing up after tearing a ligament in his hand. He’s out for the year and will use the time to recover from some additional problems in his knee. ALEX RAY — WRIST, LEG | IN Comment: Ray will return to racing in Seattle after rupturing his patella tendon during practice in February. KEN ROCZEN — HAND | OUT Comment: Roczen is working on being ready for the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship after shattering his hand, dislocating metacarpals, and tearing ligaments in his hand in San Diego. He could begin riding as soon as April 16. DAKOTA TEDDER — LEG | OUT Comment: Tedder ended up with a Staph infection after taking a footpeg to the shin in Atlanta. He had surgery to have the wound cleaned out. He’d hoped to be back for Seattle, but we were told the chances of that are “not good” and that he’d be riding today (Thursday) for the first time in three weeks. COLE SEELY — PELVIS, SACRUM | OUT Comment: Seely is out for the season with a fractured sacrum and pelvis suffered in Tampa. He posted on Instagram earlier this week that he’d be able to start walking again in two weeks.