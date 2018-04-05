Results Archive
Supercross
Indianapolis
450SX Results
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Dean Wilson
  3. Justin Brayton
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Luke Renzland
MXGP of
La Comunitat Valenciana
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Clement Desalle
MX2 Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Upcoming
GNCC
Steele Creek
Sat Apr 7
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Apr 7
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Apr 8
Upcoming
Supercross
Minneapolis
Sat Apr 14
Upcoming
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun Apr 15
Full Schedule

Fox Racing Releases Airline Gear Set

April 5, 2018 1:05pm | by:

Text/Video by Fox RACING

Hot days put additional demands on you and your gear. Relentless heat, suffocating humidity, and uncomfortable, sweaty gear not only rob performance, but they make your ride less fun. And that’s the only reason we’re riding, anyway. Our all-new Airline gear set was designed to maximize your comfort in the hottest and most humid conditions. It’s lightweight, moisture-wicking, and so unbelievably airy you’ll think someone turned the AC on. Never let the heat slow you down. When temps rise, ride Airline.

