You’ve watched every round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross this year, right? You’ve dedicated your Saturday nights to the races, right? You study the stats, read the interviews, and dissect the results, right?

Well, now it’s time to prove just how closely you’ve followed the 250 East and West Region. Take this short quiz below and test your knowledge of the 2018 season.

Test your knowledge of the 450 Class here.

(Ed. Note: Yes, some of the questions may be easy.)