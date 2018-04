Racer X Films: Garage Build 2018 Yamaha YZ250F Big Bore

Advertisement | Advertise with Us

Bike Build: Twisted Development

Words: David Pingree

Photos/Video: Simon Cudby

We dropped in a 270cc kit and had Twisted Development tune the 2018 Yamaha YZ250F into a rocket ship on wheels.

TWISTED DEVELOPMENT

Head Porting/Valve Seats and Deck, Vortex X-10 ECU Mapping to Operate Second Injector, Spark Plug Cap Hold Down, Custom Cometic Gaskets, Stage-Two Hot Cams, Dual Injector Setup in YZ450F Air Boot

www.td-racing.com

HOT CAMS

Stage-Two Camshafts

www.hotcamsinc.com

CYLINDER WORKS

3mm Big Bore Cylinder Kit 269cc, Cometic Top-End Gasket Kit

www.cylinder-works.com

VERTEX PISTONS

Race Big Bore Piston Kit (Ring, Pin, Clips)

www.vertexpistons.com

CYCRA RACING

Full Coverage Skid Plate, Full Plastic Kit with Max Air Flow Shrouds, CV4 Formed Silicone Coolant Hoses, CV4 High Pressure Radiator Cap

www.cycraracing.com

SUPERSPROX

Rear Sprocket, Front Sprocket, Chain

www.supersproxusa.com

MOTOMASTER

Oversized Front Rotor, Steel Braided Front Brake Line

www.moto-masterusa.com

SCAR

Titanium Footpegs

www.scar-racing.com

FACTORY CONNECTION

Suspension Rebuild and Service, Linkage

www.factoryconnection.com

TM DESIGNWORKS

Rear Chain Guide

www.tmdesignworks.com

DECAL WORKS

Semi-Custom Graphics Kit, Pre-Printed Number Plate Backgrounds

www.decalmx.com

DUNLOP

MX3S Front (80/100-21)

MX3S Rear (110/90-19)

www.dunlopmotorcycle.com

WORKS CONNECTION

Elite Perch, Brake Caps, Chain Blocks, Engine Plugs, Oil Filler Plugs, Hour Meter, Bike Stand, Radiator Braces, Oil Filter Cover

www.worksconnection.com

RENTHAL

604 Fat Bars, Dual Compound Grips

www.renthal.com

HINSON CLUTCH COMPONENTS

Complete Clutch Setup and Outer Cover Kit

www.hinsonracing.com

UNI FILTER

Two-Stage Air Filter

www.unifilter.com

FMF RACING

Factory 4.1 RCT Ti Muffler, Ti Megabomb Header

www.fmfracing.com

MOTOSEAT

Custom Cool Seat Cover

www.motoseat.com

VP RACING FUELS

Pro 6

www.vpracingfuels.com

REC MX

Billet Clutch Cable Guide

www.rec-mx.com