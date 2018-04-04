On This Day in Moto: April 4

April 4

1988

French rider Jean-Michel Bayle began his quest to win the 1988 FIM 125cc Motocross World Championship with a 1-1 at the series opener in Italy. Dutchman Davey Strijbos finished second, with American ex-pat Bob Moore third on a KTM. Another American rider from California, Mike Healey, was riding a Yamaha but had problems all day long and did not score any points.

1976

Bob "Hurricane" Hannah shocked the motocross world and announced his arrival as a top contender by blitzing the thought-to-be-unbeatable Marty Smith at the Hangtown Classic in Plymouth, California, the opening round of the 1976 AMA 125 Pro Motocross Championship. Hannah, in his first National start as a Yamaha factory rider, came from behind in one moto to run Smith into the ground. Smith, the two-time 125 Pro Motocross Champion, had a lousy day as he struggled to keep his factory Honda running. Hannah would go on to become the AMA 125 Pro Motocross Champion and take over as the dominant rider in American motocross.