On This Day in Moto: April 3

In the 125 class, Kawasaki's James Stewart was the winner on a KX125 ahead of the Yamaha YZ250F of Josh Hansen and Suzuki-mounted Davi Millsaps.

At the Pontiac Silverdome above Detroit, Yamaha's Chad Reed took the main event win on his march to his first AMA Supercross Championship. Honda rider Mike LaRocco was second, with Yamaha's David Vuillemin third.

At the old Memorial Stadium in Charlotte, Team Honda's Jeremy McGrath continued his dominance of the 1993 AMA Supercross Championship. The rookie took another win ahead of Yamaha's Jeff Emig and defending series champion Jeff Stanton. Kawasaki's Mike Kiedrowski was fourth and Yamaha's hometown hero Damon Bradshaw was fifth.

In the 125 class, Team Honda's Doug Henry took the win over a pair of Yamaha riders, Tim Ferry and Chad Pederson. Kawasaki Team Green's Davey Yezek and Josh Steele were fourth and fifth.

1977

The second night of the Pontiac SX went off with the same winner as the first night, Bob Hannah. The rest of the top five were Tony DiStefano, Jimmy Ellis, the late Gaylon Mosier, and Kent Howerton. If you're keeping score at home, that means a Yamaha, a Suzuki, Can-Am, Maico, and Husqvarna, in that order. And further back in the pack, Marty Smith was on a Honda, Don Kudalski was on a Penton, Ken Zhart was on a Bultaco, and Terry Clark was on a Kawasaki.

Two riders have birthdays today: "Factory" Phil Lawrence was born in 1971 and Brock Sellards was born in 1978.