Wake-Up Call

FIM SUPERENDURO WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
Round 5 — Lidköping, Sweden
Prestige Class
|POSITION
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Billy Bolt
|57
|2nd
|Jonny Walker
|41
|3rd
|Taddy Blazusiak
|40
|4th
|Manuel Lettenbichler
|39
|5th
|Cody Webb
|38
Final Standings
|POSITION
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Cody Webb
|240
|2nd
|Billy Bolt
|226
|3rd
|Taddy Blazusiak
|225
|4th
|Jonny Walker
|194
|5th
|Colton Haaker
|180
British Motocross Championship
Round 1 — Abingdon, Oxfordshire
MX Overall
|POSITION
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Graeme Irwin
|45
|2nd
|Evgeny Bobryshev
|43
|3rd
|Jake Nicholls
|40
|4th
|Brad Anderson
|35
|5th
|Kristian Whatley
|30
|6th
|Ryan Houghton
|28
|7th
|Elliot Banks-Browne
|25
|8th
|Daniel Thornhill
|25
|9th
|James Harrison
|25
|10th
|Eriki Kahro
|18
MX2 Overall
|POSITION
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Conrad Mewse
|50
|2nd
|Joshua Gilbert
|44
|3rd
|Mel Pocock
|38
|4th
|Liam Knight
|36
|5th
|Ashton-Lee Dickinson
|30
|6th
|Alexander Brown
|28
|7th
|Josiah Natzke
|27
|8th
|Michael Eccles
|22
|9th
|Lewis Tombs
|20
|10th
|Jordan Eccles
|17
MX Championship Standings
|POSITION
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Graeme Irwin
|45
|2nd
|Evgeny Bobryshev
|43
|3rd
|Jake Nicholls
|40
|4th
|Brad Anderson
|35
|5th
|Kristian Whatley
|30
|6th
|Ryan Houghton
|28
|7th
|Elliot Banks-Browne
|25
|8th
|Daniel Thornhill
|25
|9th
|James Harrison
|25
|10th
|Eriki Kahro
|18
MX2 Championship Standings
|POSITION
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Conrad Mewse
|50
|2nd
|Joshua Gilbert
|44
|3rd
|Mel Pocock
|38
|4th
|Liam Knight
|36
|5th
|Ashton-Lee Dickinson
|30
|6th
|Alexander Brown
|28
|7th
|Josiah Natzke
|27
|8th
|Michael Eccles
|22
|9th
|Lewis Tombs
|20
|10th
|Jordan Eccles
|17
Belgian Motocross Championship
MX Overall
|POSITION
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Clement Desalle
|50
|2nd
|Ken De Dycker
|44
|3rd
|Kevin Strijbos
|40
|4th
|Dietger Damiaens
|34
|5th
|Steve Roman
|33
|6th
|Roy Sillen
|31
|7th
|Heikki Geens
|28
|8th
|Menno Van Meer
|26
Other Championship Standings
MONSTER ENERGY AMA SUPERCROSS
Supercross 450SX Standings - 2018
Full Standings
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
| Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|265
|2
| Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|230
|3
| Justin Brayton
|Fort Dodge, IA
|210
|4
| Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|194
|5
| Blake Baggett
|Grand Terrace, CA
|194
|6
| Weston Peick
|Wildomar, CA
|172
|7
| Broc Tickle
|Holly, MI
|165
|8
| Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|162
|9
| Dean Wilson
|Scotland, United Kingdom
|138
|10
| Cole Seely
|Newbury Park, CA
|124
Supercross 250SX East Standings - 2018
Full Standings
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
| Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|131
|2
| Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|124
|3
| Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|121
|4
| Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|112
|5
| Luke Renzland
|Hewitt, NJ
|92
|6
| Kyle Peters
|Greensboro, NC
|85
|7
| Sean Cantrell
|Murrieta, CA
|59
|8
| R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|57
|9
| Brandon Hartranft
|Brick, NJ
|57
|10
| Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|54
Supercross 250SX West Standings - 2018 Full Standings
FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
MXGP MXGP Standings - 2018 Full Standings
MXGP MX2 Standings - 2018 Full Standings
MXGP EMX250 Standings - 2018 Full Standings
AMSOIL ARENACROSS
250AX Class Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|BIKE
|Points
|1st
|Chris Blose
|Honda
|42
|2nd
|Jacob Hayes
|Kawasaki
|40
|3rd
|Heath Harrison
|Honda
|29
|4th
|Kyle Bitterman
|Kawasaki
|27
|5th
|Daniel Herrlein
|KTM
|24
|6th
|Garden Steinke
|Kawasaki
|20
|7th
|Travis Sewell
|Kawasaki
|19
|8th
|Gavin Faith
|Kawasaki
|10
|9th
|Shane Sewell
|Kawasaki
|4
|10th
|Jacob Williamson
|Kawasaki
|3
AX Lites West Class Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|points
|1st
|Ryan Breece
|32
|2nd
|Kevin Moranz
|27
|3rd
|Preston Taylor
|26
|4th
|Carson Brown
|21
|5th
|Johnny Garcia
|16
|6th
|Robbie Wageman
|11
|7th
|Casey Brennen
|11
|8th
|Zac Mangum
|10
|9th
|Rookie White
|10
|10th
|Devin Harriman
|10
AX Lites East Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Heath Harrison
|86
|2nd
|Isaac Teasdale
|82
|3rd
|Garrett Marchbanks
|47
|4th
|Tanner Basso
|33
|5th
|Tanner Ward
|33
|6th
|Tanner Stack
|32
|7th
|Carter Halpain
|29
|8th
|Josh Mosiman
|28
|9th
|TJ Albright
|26
|10th
|Jeremy Hand
|21
AMSOIL GNCC
GNCC Overall Standings - 2018 Full Standings
GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2018 Full Standings
GNCC XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2018
Full Standings
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
| Jason Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|68
|2
| Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|62
|3
| Jesse Ansley
|Myakka City, FL
|60
|4
| Jacob Rowland
|Hardinsburg, IN
|52
|5
| Alex Teagarden
|Waynesburg, PA
|51
|6
| Dustin Simpson
|Wesley Chapel, NC
|50
|7
| Christopher Venditti
|Fort Mill, SC
|40
|8
| Colin Keegan
|Coal Center, PA
|33
|9
| Devan Welch
|Canal Winchester, OH
|31
|10
| Jason Langenback
|Clarksburg, MA
|29
GNCC WXC Standings - 2018 Full Standings
ATV
XC1 Points Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|BIKE
|1st
|Walker Fowler
|76
|2nd
|Brycen Neal
|71
|3rd
|Chris Borich
|64
|4th
|Jarrod McClure
|58
|5th
|Adam McGill
|56
|6th
|Cole Richardson
|47
|7th
|Devon Feehan
|39
|8th
|Johnny Gallagher
|35
|9th
|Martin Christofferson
|30
|10th
|Westley Wolfe
|29
XC2 Points Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|BIKE
|1st
|Matthew Lindle
|68
|2nd
|Austin Abney
|66
|3rd
|John Glauda Jr.
|63
|4th
|Drew Landers
|54
|5th
|Ben Kowalewski
|50
|6th
|Hunter Hart
|46
|7th
|Kenny Shick
|39
|8th
|Tanner Walker
|38
|9th
|Brandon Icard
|37
|10th
|Sam Hough
|35
Dutch Masters of MX
MX1 Points Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Jeffrey Herlings
|50
|2nd
|Gautier Paulin
|44
|3rd
|Max Anstie
|40
|4th
|Romain Febvre
|36
|5th
|Shaun Simpson
|31
|6th
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|31
|7th
|Kevin Strijbos
|27
|8th
|Filip Bengtsson
|25
|9th
|Sven van der Mierden
|22
|10th
|Maxime Desprey
|21
MX2 Points Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|50
|2nd
|Jed Beaton
|40
|3rd
|Davy Pootjes
|35
|4th
|Jago Geerts
|35
|5th
|Vsevolod Brylyakov
|30
|6th
|Ruben Fernandez-Garcia
|29
|7th
|Martin Barr
|22
|8th
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|22
|9th
|Marshal Weltin
|21
|10th
|Roan van de Moosdijk
|20
ROCKSTAR ENERGY TRIPLE CROWN
450 Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|Points
|1st
|Cole Thompson
|61
|2nd
|Colton Facciotti
|60
|3rd
|Tyler Medaglia
|53
|4th
|Dillan Epstein
|43
|5th
|Matt Goerke
|41
|6th
|Keylan Meston
|37
|7th
|Ryan Lockhart
|34
|8th
|Davie Fraser
|30
|9th
|Brock Leitner
|30
|10th
|Carson Brown
|23
250 Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|Points
|1st
|Shaun Maffenbeirer
|59
|2nd
|Dylan Wright
|46
|3rd
|Ryan Lockhart
|46
|4th
|Tanner Ward
|41
|5th
|Wyatt Waddell
|39
|6th
|Marco Cannella
|36
|7th
|Carson Brown
|30
|8th
|Brad Nauditt
|25
|9th
|Kyle Springman
|21
|10th
|Jonah Brittons
|20
2018 CHAMPIONS
|RIDER
|CHAMPIONSHIP/RACE
|CLASS
|TBD
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|TBD
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|TBD
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450MX
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250MX
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|Nations Overall
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|Open
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Cup Class
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Amateur All-Stars
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Supermini
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|Open Class
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|Lites Class
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|Two-Stroke Class
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris
|TBD
|Amsoil Arenacross
|250AX
|TBD
|Amsoil Arenacross
|AX Lites West Region
|TBD
|Amsoil Arenacross
|AX Lites East Region
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|TBD
|Canadian Motocross Nationals
|MX1
|TBD
|Canadian Motocross Nationals
|MX2
|TBD
|ADAC SX Masters (Germany)
|SX1
|TBD
|ADAC MX Masters (Germany)
|MX Masters
|Matthias Walkner
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX1
|TBD
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX2
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX1
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX2
|Cody Matechuk
|Winter X Games Snow Bike Cross
|Snow Bike
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Michele Cervellin
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|British Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|British Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FMF Indoor Winter Series
|250 Pro
|TBD
|FMF Indoor Winter Series
|450 Pro
|TBD
|Monster Energy Arenacross Tour (UK)
|Pro Class
|TBD
|Hell's Gate
|Bike
|Cody Webb
|SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Super EnduroCross
|TBD
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|Manjimup 15,000
|Allstars
|TBD
|Ezberg Rodeo
|Bike