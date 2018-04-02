Results Archive
450SX Results
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Dean Wilson
  3. Justin Brayton
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Luke Renzland
MXGP of
La Comunitat Valenciana
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Clement Desalle
MX2 Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Wake-Up Call

April 2, 2018 9:30am

FIM SUPERENDURO WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Round 5 — Lidköping, Sweden

Prestige Class

POSITION RIDER POINTS
1st Billy Bolt 57
2nd Jonny Walker 41
3rd Taddy Blazusiak 40
4th Manuel Lettenbichler 39
5th Cody Webb 38

Final Standings

POSITION RIDER POINTS
1st Cody Webb 240
2nd Billy Bolt 226
3rd Taddy Blazusiak 225
4th Jonny Walker 194
5th Colton Haaker 180
Cody Webb (center) is the 2018 FIM SuperEnduro World Champion.
Cody Webb (center) is the 2018 FIM SuperEnduro World Champion.

British Motocross Championship

Round 1 — Abingdon, Oxfordshire

MX Overall

POSITION RIDER POINTS
1st Graeme Irwin 45
2nd Evgeny Bobryshev 43
3rd Jake Nicholls 40
4th Brad Anderson 35
5th Kristian Whatley 30
6th Ryan Houghton 28
7th Elliot Banks-Browne 25
8th Daniel Thornhill 25
9th James Harrison 25
10th Eriki Kahro 18

MX2 Overall

POSITION RIDER POINTS
1st Conrad Mewse 50
2nd Joshua Gilbert 44
3rd Mel Pocock 38
4th Liam Knight 36
5th Ashton-Lee Dickinson 30
6th Alexander Brown 28
7th Josiah Natzke 27
8th Michael Eccles 22
9th Lewis Tombs 20
10th Jordan Eccles 17

Belgian Motocross Championship

MX Overall

POSITION RIDER POINTS
1st Clement Desalle 50
2nd Ken De Dycker 44
3rd Kevin Strijbos 40
4th Dietger Damiaens 34
5th Steve Roman 33
6th Roy Sillen 31
7th Heikki Geens 28
8th Menno Van Meer 26

Other Championship Standings

MONSTER ENERGY AMA SUPERCROSS

Supercross 450SX Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM265
2Marvin Musquin La Reole, France230
3Justin Brayton Fort Dodge, IA210
4Eli Tomac Cortez, CO194
5Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA194
6Weston Peick Wildomar, CA172
7Broc Tickle Holly, MI165
8Cooper Webb Newport, NC162
9Dean Wilson Scotland, United Kingdom138
10Cole Seely Newbury Park, CA124
Supercross 250SX East Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA131
2Austin Forkner Richards, MO124
3Jordon Smith Belmont, NC121
4Jeremy Martin Millville, MN112
5Luke Renzland Hewitt, NJ92
6Kyle Peters Greensboro, NC85
7Sean Cantrell Murrieta, CA59
8R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL57
9Brandon Hartranft Brick, NJ57
10Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK54
Supercross 250SX West Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH133
2Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA129
3Shane McElrath Canton, NC117
4Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL116
5Chase Sexton La Moille, IL107
6Christian Craig Hemet, CA106
7Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR105
8Kyle Chisholm Clearwater, FL84
9Mitchell Harrison Lansing, MI72
10Hayden Mellross Australia67
FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

MXGP MXGP Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands141
2Antonio Cairoli Italy141
3Clement Desalle Belgium103
4Romain Febvre France101
5Gautier Paulin France98
6Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands79
7Jeremy Van Horebeek Belgium78
8Maximilian Nagl Germany60
9Jeremy Seewer Switzerland59
10Julien Lieber Belgium54
MXGP MX2 Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Pauls Jonass Latvia150
2Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark120
3Jorge Prado Spain105
4Hunter Lawrence Australia99
5Ben Watson United Kingdom81
6Conrad Mewse United Kingdom81
7Jed Beaton Australia72
8Darian Sanayei Monroe, WA68
9Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa63
10Vsevolod Brylyakov Russian Federation54
MXGP EMX250 Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Pierre Goupillon France42
2Tom Vialle France40
3Mel Pocock United Kingdom37
4Martin Barr Ireland36
5Giuseppe Tropepe Italy34
6Steven Clarke Cairo, GA31
7Dylan Walsh United Kingdom30
8Roan Van De Moosdijk Netherlands23
9Caleb Grothues Australia17
10Brian Strubhart Moreau France16
AMSOIL ARENACROSS

250AX Class Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER BIKE Points
1st Chris Blose Honda 42
2nd Jacob Hayes Kawasaki 40
3rd Heath Harrison Honda 29
4th Kyle Bitterman Kawasaki 27
5th Daniel Herrlein KTM 24
6th Garden Steinke Kawasaki 20
7th Travis Sewell Kawasaki 19
8th Gavin Faith Kawasaki 10
9th Shane Sewell Kawasaki 4
10th Jacob Williamson Kawasaki 3

AX Lites West Class Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER points
1st Ryan Breece 32
2nd Kevin Moranz 27
3rd Preston Taylor 26
4th Carson Brown 21
5th Johnny Garcia 16
6th Robbie Wageman 11
7th Casey Brennen 11
8th Zac Mangum 10
9th Rookie White 10
10th Devin Harriman 10

AX Lites East Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER POINTS
1st Heath Harrison 86
2nd Isaac Teasdale 82
3rd Garrett Marchbanks 47
4th Tanner Basso 33
5th Tanner Ward 33
6th Tanner Stack 32
7th Carter Halpain 29
8th Josh Mosiman 28
9th TJ Albright 26
10th Jeremy Hand 21

AMSOIL GNCC

GNCC Overall Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Kailub Russell Boonville, NC90
2Thad Duvall Williamstown, WV71
3Steward Baylor Jr Belton, SC67
4Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC51
5Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT47
6Josh Strang Australia44
7Layne Michael Fairmont, WV40
8Pascal Rauchenecker Austria37
9Josh Toth Winstead, CT31
10Craig Delong Morgantown, PA28
GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT85
2Pascal Rauchenecker Austria67
3Josh Toth Winstead, CT55
4Craig Delong Morgantown, PA52
5Liam Draper New Zealand35
6Austin Lee Bedford, IN34
7Zack Hayes Sumter, SC31
8Evan Smith Jefferson, GA31
9Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ30
10Jonathan Johnson Landrum, SC29
GNCC XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Jason Raines Travelers Rest, SC68
2Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL62
3Jesse Ansley Myakka City, FL60
4Jacob Rowland Hardinsburg, IN52
5Alex Teagarden Waynesburg, PA51
6Dustin Simpson Wesley Chapel, NC50
7Christopher Venditti Fort Mill, SC40
8Colin Keegan Coal Center, PA33
9Devan Welch Canal Winchester, OH31
10Jason Langenback Clarksburg, MA29
GNCC WXC Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Tayla Jones Australia90
2Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH75
3Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN54
4Brooke Cosner Mchenry, MD49
5Korie Steede Beloit, OH49
6Shyann Phelps Bridgeton, NJ42
7Mackenzie Tricker Travelers Rest, SC30
8Eden Willow Netelkos Sudbury, VT29
9Natasha J Lachapelle Chesterville, QC24
10Kelsey Saltar Debary, FL16
ATV

XC1 Points Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER BIKE
1st Walker Fowler 76
2nd Brycen Neal 71
3rd Chris Borich 64
4th Jarrod McClure 58
5th Adam McGill 56
6th Cole Richardson 47
7th Devon Feehan 39
8th Johnny Gallagher 35
9th Martin Christofferson 30
10th Westley Wolfe 29

XC2 Points Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER BIKE
1st Matthew Lindle 68
2nd Austin Abney 66
3rd John Glauda Jr. 63
4th Drew Landers 54
5th Ben Kowalewski 50
6th Hunter Hart 46
7th Kenny Shick 39
8th Tanner Walker 38
9th Brandon Icard 37
10th Sam Hough 35

Dutch Masters of MX

MX1 Points Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER POINTS
1st Jeffrey Herlings 50
2nd Gautier Paulin 44
3rd Max Anstie 40
4th Romain Febvre 36
5th Shaun Simpson 31
6th Glenn Coldenhoff 31
7th Kevin Strijbos 27
8th Filip Bengtsson 25
9th Sven van der Mierden 22
10th Maxime Desprey 21

MX2 Points Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER POINTS
1st Thomas Kjer Olsen 50
2nd Jed Beaton 40
3rd Davy Pootjes 35
4th Jago Geerts 35
5th Vsevolod Brylyakov 30
6th Ruben Fernandez-Garcia 29
7th Martin Barr 22
8th Calvin Vlaanderen 22
9th Marshal Weltin 21
10th Roan van de Moosdijk 20

ROCKSTAR ENERGY TRIPLE CROWN

450 Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER Points
1st Cole Thompson 61
2nd Colton Facciotti 60
3rd Tyler Medaglia 53
4th Dillan Epstein 43
5th Matt Goerke 41
6th Keylan Meston 37
7th Ryan Lockhart 34
8th Davie Fraser 30
9th Brock Leitner 30
10th Carson Brown 23

250 Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER Points
1st Shaun Maffenbeirer 59
2nd Dylan Wright 46
3rd Ryan Lockhart 46
4th Tanner Ward 41
5th Wyatt Waddell 39
6th Marco Cannella 36
7th Carson Brown 30
8th Brad Nauditt 25
9th Kyle Springman 21
10th Jonah Brittons 20

2018 CHAMPIONS

RIDER CHAMPIONSHIP/RACE CLASS
TBD Monster Energy Supercross 450SX
TBD Monster Energy Supercross 250SX West Region
TBD Monster Energy Supercross 250SX East Region
TBD Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 450MX
TBD Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 250MX
TBD FIM Motocross World Championship MXGP
TBD FIM Motocross World Championship MX2
TBD Motocross of Nations Nations Overall
TBD Motocross of Nations MXGP
TBD Motocross of Nations MX2
TBD Motocross of Nations Open
TBD Monster Energy Cup Cup Class
TBD Monster Energy Cup Amateur All-Stars
TBD Monster Energy Cup Supermini
TBD Red Bull Straight Rhythm Open Class
TBD Red Bull Straight Rhythm Lites Class
TBD Red Bull Straight Rhythm Two-Stroke Class
TBD Paris Supercross King of Paris
TBD Paris Supercross Prince of Paris
TBD Amsoil Arenacross 250AX
TBD Amsoil Arenacross AX Lites West Region
TBD Amsoil Arenacross AX Lites East Region
TBD GNCC XC1
TBD GNCC XC2
TBD GNCC XC3
TBD GNCC WXC
TBD Canadian Motocross Nationals MX1
TBD Canadian Motocross Nationals MX2
TBD ADAC SX Masters (Germany) ​ SX1
TBD ADAC MX Masters (Germany) MX Masters
Matthias Walkner Dakar Rally Bike
TBD Australian MX Nationals MX1
TBD Australian MX Nationals MX2
TBD Australian Supercross SX1
TBD Australian Supercross SX2
Cody Matechuk Winter X Games Snow Bike Cross Snow Bike
Antonio Cairoli Italian Motocross Championship MX1
Michele Cervellin Italian Motocross Championship MX2
TBD British Motocross Championship MX1
TBD British Motocross Championship MX2
TBD FMF Indoor Winter Series 250 Pro
TBD FMF Indoor Winter Series 450 Pro
TBD Monster Energy Arenacross Tour (UK) Pro Class
TBD Hell's Gate Bike
Cody Webb SuperEnduro World Championship Prestige Class
TBD EnduroCross Super EnduroCross
TBD New Zealand Motocross Championship MX1
TBD New Zealand Motocross Championship MX2
TBD Manjimup 15,000 Allstars
TBD Ezberg Rodeo Bike