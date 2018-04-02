The Conversation: Jeff Ward

It’s Atlanta 1990 week on Racer X Online! Lost in one of the greatest supercross races ever was the fact that Kawasaki’s Jeff Ward won. In a race that had just about everything in it happen, Wardy lurked outside the camera for most of the main event. In fact, it’s not until almost 13 minutes in and five laps to go until you see or hear about Wardy from the announcers. But like the wily vet that he was back then, Ward used some clever lines, great fitness and speed to take the win away from Guy Cooper. A triple fist pump for Wardy over the finish would also live in infamy. We recently had the chance to talk to Ward about that day. Racer X: Atlanta 1990. You’ve won a shit ton of races everywhere and in every discipline, but do you get a lot of people wanting to talk to you about this race?

Jeff Ward: Yeah, I don’t know why it stood out so much. Maybe because [Guy] Cooper was out front and he was going to win the supercross or something. It was really cold, I remember, that night. It was freezing. I don’t know why. Maybe it was the triple fist pump. I don’t know what it was. I think it was just because so much stuff happened. I actually had a good start. I always watch the video and I’m like third. Then I’m fourth, and then I’m like sixth. Then I must have done something because next thing you know I’m like counting top ten and I don’t even see me. So I went from up front to like 13th. I must have done something stupid. So I wasn’t even in the picture until five laps to go, and then all of a sudden when [Damon] Bradshaw and [Mike] Kiedrowski got together, that opened up. Then I think [Jeff] Stanton got some banner in his rear wheel and skidded into the corner. His brake didn’t work. I think it was just because there was like ten guys that looked like they were going to win the race and then none of them did. I did. I wasn’t even in the mindset of anybody that I could win the race, because I wasn’t there until the end.

You’re exactly right. It was a great race and you were nowhere to be found until the very end, and then you take the win. I talked to Cooper a little bit. He said that you had a great line in the whoops while he was staying in the main groove. That was a big reason why you were quicker than him. He just thought that you played it smarter.

I just found a good line somewhere in the middle of the race. That’s why I started to catch him. It was hard to pass everywhere else, so I was like, okay, I’m just going to stay close when I get to the whoops tonight. I wheelied in. I wheelied a bump in the middle, and then I’d get out of the rut and I’d blitz it down the right across all the bigger bumps with more speed, and then I’d be able to nail him in the corner like I did every time. I just kind of kept that in my pocket. I just knew I had to be close enough to Ricky [Johnson] and him on that last lap. Ricky, if you watch the video, his foot came off the peg like halfway through and kind of slowed his momentum. I probably wouldn’t have got him in that corner because that slowed him up in the middle more than the end. So I got him there. If I wouldn’t have got him in that corner, then I probably wouldn’t have got Cooper because RJ would have blocked me. So it just kind of worked out. It’s a real interesting year because you had yourself and RJ and Coop, older guys near the end. And then you had Bradshaw, Chicken, Kiedrowski at the beginning, Larry Ward and these punk kids that wanted to come up. O’Mara holeshot, another older guy. It was a really cool era for moto.

Yeah, you don’t get it that often where it’s like there’s a lot of guys that were in their prime and won championships, and then you had a handful of guys that it was pretty much their first year of racing the big bikes. It was kind of split 50/50. It wasn’t one or two guys coming in; it was like half the field. Atlanta a lot of time was muddy. Did you like Atlanta? Did you like that dirt?

I liked the dirt. It wasn’t bad. I always liked the layout. For some reason they always had a fun layout. The way the jumps were and the triples out of the corner and just the way it kind of flowed. It was just a good, flowing track every time we went there for some reason. I don’t know if it was the shape of the stadium or something, but some of the tracks had kind of sucked. The ruts weren’t that bad. A lot of the tracks, you know how Seattle the ruts get real bad. I don’t know if our dirt was shittier back then or they didn’t take care of it. Which they didn’t—they just piled it up out somewhere and they didn’t sift it or do anything. We had bricks in it and whatever else blew onto it.

