Racer X Films: Cole Seely Update

Honda HRC's Cole Seely has been on the mend since his crash at the end of February at the Tampa Monster Energy Supercross. A crash that left him with a multi-fractured pelvis and sacrum, and internal damage to his abdominal wall and rectal muscle. Cole also had a large plate and screws fixed to his pelvis and screws attached to both sides of the sacrum. He’s still several weeks out from being able to begin walking and return to normal life. We visited Cole at his home in Costa Mesa, CA to see how he’s doing, fill us in on the extent of the the damage, where he is mentally with the sport of supercross, and what the future may hold for him. Below is a full length interview with Cole on all that and more.