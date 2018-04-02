No Race Over The Weekend? Let’s Celebrate the 1990 Atlanta Supercross!

The 1990 Atlanta Supercross is the best supercross race ever. Wait? Not sure of that? We’ve seen many great one-on-one battles through the years (the legendary Anaheim ’86 battle with David Bailey and Ricky Johnson comes to mind), but Atlanta is the ultra-rare event where #deepfield really was a thing (before it was a thing).

Glance at the race on YouTube and you’ll see nearly ten riders in contention for the win throughout, including Damon Bradshaw, Jeff Stanton, Rick Johnson, Guy Cooper, Johnny O’Mara, Mike Kiedrowski, Jeff Matiesevich, and eventual winner Jeff Ward, who was barely seen in the early laps. Ward stole second with one lap to go, then took the lead on the final lap to grab as dramatic of a win as there will ever be.