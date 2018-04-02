Results Archive
Supercross
Indianapolis
450SX Results
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Dean Wilson
  3. Justin Brayton
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Luke Renzland
MXGP of
La Comunitat Valenciana
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Clement Desalle
MX2 Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Upcoming
GNCC
Steele Creek
Sat Apr 7
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Apr 7
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Apr 8
Upcoming
Supercross
Minneapolis
Sat Apr 14
Upcoming
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun Apr 15
Exhaust: Rick Johnson Podcast

April 2, 2018 1:00pm
We’re celebrating the legendary 1990 Battle of Atlanta here on Racer X Online, and that means interviews with the podium riders from the premiere class that night (just like we do every week after a modern round of Monster Energy Supercross). Steve Matthes rang up Jeff Ward and Guy Cooper—who went 1-2 in the race—earlier, and Jason Weigandt recorded this week’s Racer X Exhaust Podcast, presented by Yoshimura, with Rick Johnson, who finished third.

Atlanta was pivotal for Johnson, who, while dominating the sport one year earlier, was landed on at the Gatorback National and broke his wrist. He would never fully recover, but by Atlanta 1990, 51 weeks after the injury, he had almost figured out how to win, anyway. 

For this week’s Racer X Exhaust podcast, we talk to RJ about that legendary race and his legendary will to win, even when he was barely able to hold on. The Racer X Exhaust Podcast is presented by Yoshimura.

Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel and Google Play Music and is coming soon to Spotify.