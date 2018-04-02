British Motocross Championship | Round 1 Highlights
April 2, 2018 12:15pm
Film: Max Hind | Too Fast Media Group
The 2018 British Motocross Champioship kicked off over weekend as the UK's best riders, along with some of the top names from MXGP, descended on Culham Park for round one of the championship.
Conrad Mewse was dominant in MX2, whilst Graeme Irwin and Evgeny Bobryshev shared wins in the exciting MX1 class, with Irwin claiming the overall.
MX Overall
|POSITION
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Graeme Irwin
|45
|2nd
|Evgeny Bobryshev
|43
|3rd
|Jake Nicholls
|40
|4th
|Brad Anderson
|35
|5th
|Kristian Whatley
|30
|6th
|Ryan Houghton
|28
|7th
|Elliot Banks-Browne
|25
|8th
|Daniel Thornhill
|25
|9th
|James Harrison
|25
|10th
|Eriki Kahro
|18
MX2 Overall
|POSITION
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Conrad Mewse
|50
|2nd
|Joshua Gilbert
|44
|3rd
|Mel Pocock
|38
|4th
|Liam Knight
|36
|5th
|Ashton-Lee Dickinson
|30
|6th
|Alexander Brown
|28
|7th
|Josiah Natzke
|27
|8th
|Michael Eccles
|22
|9th
|Lewis Tombs
|20
|10th
|Jordan Eccles
|17