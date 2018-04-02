Results Archive
Supercross
Indianapolis
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Dean Wilson
  3. Justin Brayton
Full Results
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Luke Renzland
Full Results
MXGP of
La Comunitat Valenciana
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Clement Desalle
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Steele Creek
Sat Apr 7
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Apr 7
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Apr 8
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Minneapolis
Sat Apr 14
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun Apr 15
Articles
Full Schedule

British Motocross Championship | Round 1 Highlights

April 2, 2018 12:15pm

Film: Max Hind | Too Fast Media Group

The 2018 British Motocross Champioship kicked off over weekend as the UK's best riders, along with some of the top names from MXGP, descended on Culham Park for round one of the championship.

Conrad Mewse was dominant in MX2, whilst Graeme Irwin and Evgeny Bobryshev shared wins in the exciting MX1 class, with Irwin claiming the overall.

MX Overall

POSITION RIDER POINTS
1st Graeme Irwin 45
2nd Evgeny Bobryshev 43
3rd Jake Nicholls 40
4th Brad Anderson 35
5th Kristian Whatley 30
6th Ryan Houghton 28
7th Elliot Banks-Browne 25
8th Daniel Thornhill 25
9th James Harrison 25
10th Eriki Kahro 18

MX2 Overall

POSITION RIDER POINTS
1st Conrad Mewse 50
2nd Joshua Gilbert 44
3rd Mel Pocock 38
4th Liam Knight 36
5th Ashton-Lee Dickinson 30
6th Alexander Brown 28
7th Josiah Natzke 27
8th Michael Eccles 22
9th Lewis Tombs 20
10th Jordan Eccles 17