British Motocross Championship | Round 1 Highlights

Film: Max Hind | Too Fast Media Group

The 2018 British Motocross Champioship kicked off over weekend as the UK's best riders, along with some of the top names from MXGP, descended on Culham Park for round one of the championship.

Conrad Mewse was dominant in MX2, whilst Graeme Irwin and Evgeny Bobryshev shared wins in the exciting MX1 class, with Irwin claiming the overall.

MX Overall

POSITION RIDER POINTS 1st Graeme Irwin 45 2nd Evgeny Bobryshev 43 3rd Jake Nicholls 40 4th Brad Anderson 35 5th Kristian Whatley 30 6th Ryan Houghton 28 7th Elliot Banks-Browne 25 8th Daniel Thornhill 25 9th James Harrison 25 10th Eriki Kahro 18

MX2 Overall