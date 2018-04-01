Watch Big Buck GNCC Today on NBCSN

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Tune in to NBCSN on Sunday, April 1, at 5:00 p.m. EDT/2:00 p.m. PDT for the Amsoil Grand National Cross Country's (GNCC) 2018 season opener—the VP Racing Fuels Big Buck GNCC bike highlight show from Union, South Carolina.

The anticipation was at a record high when the green flag waved for the 2018 Big Buck afternoon bike race. The racing action was intense in the XC1 Open Pro class for the three-hour race, as FMF/KTM Factory Racing's Kailub Russell, Rockstar Energy/Husqvarna Factory Racing's Thad Duvall, and Tely Energy Racing/KTM's Steward Baylor Jr. battled throughout the 12.7-mile course to take home the first win of the season.

Also watch the XC2 250 Pro defending champion FMF/KTM Factory Racing's Josh Toth and Trail Jesters/KTM-backed rider Ben Kelley engage in a heated battle for the top spot in the XC2 class. Later catch highlights of the GNCC ladies tearing up the track during Sunday's 10 a.m. race, as KR4/Husqvarna's Tayla Jones and Fly/Maxxis/Seat Concepts/KTM's Becca Sheets go head to head for the first WXC win of the season.

Sunday's episode marks the premiere of 13 highlight shows, with each episode focusing on the most intense racing action of the weekend, either pro ATV or bikes. This season will serve as the seventh year that GNCC and NBCSN have partnered together, making this the 18th consecutive year that GNCC has been broadcast on cable television.

NBCSN Channel number on Popular Cable/Satellite Providers:

AT&T U-verse: Standard 640 / HD 1640

DIRECTV: 220

DISH Network: 159

Use the NBCSN channel finder to determine the channel for NBCSN in your area.

Round Premiere Date Time Event Location 1 April 1 5:00 PM Big Buck Union, SC 2 April 21 3:30 PM Wild Boar Palatka, FL 3 May 6 5:00 PM The General Washington, GA 4 May 26 2:30 PM Steele Creek Morganton, NC 5 June 3 3:00 PM Camp Coker Bullet Society Hill, SC 6 June 9 6:00 PM X-Factor Peru, IN 7 June 23 6:00 PM The John Penton Millfield, OH 8 July 8 6:00 PM Tomahawk Odessa, NY 9 July 28 1:00 PM Snowshoe Snowshoe, WV 10 November 10 3:00 PM Black Sky Harpursville, NY 11 November 11 3:00 PM Mason-Dixon Mount Morris, PA 12 November 18 1:30 PM Powerline Park St. Clairsville, OH 13 November 25 5:30 PM Ironman Crawfordsville, IN

How to Watch