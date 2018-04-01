Watch Big Buck GNCC Today on NBCSN
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Tune in to NBCSN on Sunday, April 1, at 5:00 p.m. EDT/2:00 p.m. PDT for the Amsoil Grand National Cross Country's (GNCC) 2018 season opener—the VP Racing Fuels Big Buck GNCC bike highlight show from Union, South Carolina.
The anticipation was at a record high when the green flag waved for the 2018 Big Buck afternoon bike race. The racing action was intense in the XC1 Open Pro class for the three-hour race, as FMF/KTM Factory Racing's Kailub Russell, Rockstar Energy/Husqvarna Factory Racing's Thad Duvall, and Tely Energy Racing/KTM's Steward Baylor Jr. battled throughout the 12.7-mile course to take home the first win of the season.
Also watch the XC2 250 Pro defending champion FMF/KTM Factory Racing's Josh Toth and Trail Jesters/KTM-backed rider Ben Kelley engage in a heated battle for the top spot in the XC2 class. Later catch highlights of the GNCC ladies tearing up the track during Sunday's 10 a.m. race, as KR4/Husqvarna's Tayla Jones and Fly/Maxxis/Seat Concepts/KTM's Becca Sheets go head to head for the first WXC win of the season.
Sunday's episode marks the premiere of 13 highlight shows, with each episode focusing on the most intense racing action of the weekend, either pro ATV or bikes. This season will serve as the seventh year that GNCC and NBCSN have partnered together, making this the 18th consecutive year that GNCC has been broadcast on cable television.
NBCSN Channel number on Popular Cable/Satellite Providers:
- AT&T U-verse: Standard 640 / HD 1640
- DIRECTV: 220
- DISH Network: 159
Use the NBCSN channel finder to determine the channel for NBCSN in your area.
|Round
|Premiere Date
|Time
|Event
|Location
|1
|April 1
|5:00 PM
|Big Buck
|Union, SC
|2
|April 21
|3:30 PM
|Wild Boar
|Palatka, FL
|3
|May 6
|5:00 PM
|The General
|Washington, GA
|4
|May 26
|2:30 PM
|Steele Creek
|Morganton, NC
|5
|June 3
|3:00 PM
|Camp Coker Bullet
|Society Hill, SC
|6
|June 9
|6:00 PM
|X-Factor
|Peru, IN
|7
|June 23
|6:00 PM
|The John Penton
|Millfield, OH
|8
|July 8
|6:00 PM
|Tomahawk
|Odessa, NY
|9
|July 28
|1:00 PM
|Snowshoe
|Snowshoe, WV
|10
|November 10
|3:00 PM
|Black Sky
|Harpursville, NY
|11
|November 11
|3:00 PM
|Mason-Dixon
|Mount Morris, PA
|12
|November 18
|1:30 PM
|Powerline Park
|St. Clairsville, OH
|13
|November 25
|5:30 PM
|Ironman
|Crawfordsville, IN
How to Watch
Racer TV and NBC Sports Network (NBCSN) are the official homes for coverage of the Amsoil Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) events. All 13 rounds, from the season-opening Big Buck GNCC in South Carolina to the finale at Ironman Raceway in Indiana, will air in 30-minute taped-delayed telecasts on NBCSN, while Racer TV provides live streaming coverage of the 1 p.m. ATV and motorcycle races from each event, in addition to the six UTV rounds. Catch all the action at www.nbcsports.com