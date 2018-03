Racer X Films: 2003 Kawasaki KX125 Build

This 2003 KX125 was in great shape and a perfect find for a project bike. The frame paint on this bike looked like it was brand new. We can only imagine that whoever owned this bike rode it around a few times, fell over and scraped his elbow and then sold it. God bless that guy. We didn’t go crazy with modifications on this bike because we wanted to keep it reliable and easy to tune. The crazier you get with cylinder and head mods, the fickler the jetting becomes. This machine took us right back to 2003 and reminded us just how fun this bike was.

*Jetting from the Pro Circuit.

Vertex Pistons

www.vertexpistons.com

Pro Replica Piston kit (ring, pin and clips)

MotoTassinari

www.mototassinari.com

V-Force Reed Cage

FMF Racing

www.fmfracing.com

Fatty exhaust

Shorty Silencer

Supersprox

www.supersproxusa.com

Aluminum Rear Sprocket

Race Chain

Uni Filter

www.unifilter.com

Two-Stage air filter

Hinson Clutch Components

www.hinsonracing.com

Fiber Spring steel clutch plate kit

Dunlop Tire

www.dunlopmotorcycle.com

MX3S front 80/100-21

MX3S rear 100/90-19

DeCal Works

www.decalmx.com

Semi-Custom Graphics kit

Pre printed number plates backgrounds

Moto Seat

www.motoseat.com

Custom Cool seat cover

Works Connection

www.worksconnection.com

Stand

Brake Caps

Rotating mount for Front brake

Clutch perch complete

Chain Blocks

CV4

www.cv4.net

High Temp Rad Cap

Faster USA

www.fasterusa.com

Rebuild stock hubs with new rims

Cycra Racing

www.cycraracing.com

Full Update Plastic Kit

All Balls

www.allballsracing.com

Carb Rebuild kit

Klotz Synthetic Lubricants

www.klotzlube.com

R-50 Two-Stroke Pre-Mix

VP Fuels

www.vpracingfuels.com

C-12 Fuel

Tusk Off Road

www.tuskoffroad.com

Brake Rotors

Front Brake Lever

Rear Chain Block

Pro Taper

www.protaper.com

Handle Bars

Big Bar Mounts

Race Tech

www.racetech.com

Stiffer fork and shock springs