On This Day in Moto: March 30

March 30

1980

Suzuki's Harry Everts won the opening round of the 1980 FIM 125cc World Championship in Norg, Holland, over Dutch rider Dinand Ziljlstra and Marc Velkeneers.

In the U.S., Team Suzuki's Bryan Myerscough won the Saddleback 125 National over his teammate Mark Barnett, Yamaha's Broc Glover, and Team Kawasaki's Jeff Ward, all three future AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famers.

Another Suzuki rider, Kent Howerton, bettered Yamaha riders Marty Tripes and Mike Bell in the 250 Class.

2014

Antonio Cairoli went 1-1 at the MXGP of Brazil to claim the overall over Clement Desalle and Jeremy Van Horebeek. In MX2, Kawasaki’s Arnaud Tonus went 2-1 and secured his first-ever GP overall. Dutch rider Glenn Coldenhoff finished second ahead of Great Britian’s Max Anstie.