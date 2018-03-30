Results Archive
GNCC
The General
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Steward Baylor Jr
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Pascal Rauchenecker
  3. Nick Davis
Full Results
Supercross
St. Louis
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
MXGP of
Europe
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Gautier Paulin
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Full Results
Supercross
Indianapolis
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Dean Wilson
  3. Justin Brayton
Full Results
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Luke Renzland
Full Results
MXGP of
La Comunitat Valenciana
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Clement Desalle
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Steele Creek
Sat Apr 7
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Apr 7
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Apr 8
Articles
Full Schedule

NBCSN to Begin Airing 2018 GNCC Season This Weekend

March 30, 2018 7:35am | by:
NBCSN to Begin Airing 2018 GNCC Season This Weekend

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Racer Productions, producer of the Amsoil Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) series, an AMA National Championship, is pleased to announce the 2018 NBC Sports Network (NBCSN) cable television broadcast schedule.

NBCSN coverage begins this Sunday, April 1, 2018, with the VP Racing Fuels Big Buck GNCC in Union, South Carolina. Cable broadcasts will continue with highlight shows of all 13 rounds through November 25, 2018, with the season finale Amsoil Ironman GNCC airing at 5:30 p.m. EDT. Repeat airings will play throughout the year and will be updated on the GNCC Broadcast Schedule.

Each highlight show will focus on the most intense racing action of the weekend, either pro ATV or bikes. Additional 13 full-length highlight episodes will be released separately on RacerTV.com, showcasing the discipline that was not featured on NBCSN. This season will be the 18th consecutive year that GNCC has been broadcast on cable television and seventh partnering with NBCSN.

Additionally, #GNCCLIVE streaming will continue through the 2018 season with live coverage of all ATV and bike pro races, along with the UTV events as well. Race fans and family members can watch their favorite off-road racers compete live for the race wins and the coveted AMA National Championships all season.

All highlight and #GNCCLIVE shows will be archived on www.RacerTV.com for viewing. See below to view the full NBCSN television schedule.

2018 GNCC NBCSN Television Schedule

Round Event Date Broadcast Date Time Event Location
1 Feb 24-25 Apr 1 5:00p.m. Big Buck Union, SC
2 Mar 10-11 Apr 21 3:30 p.m. Wild Boar Palatka, FL
3 Mar 17-18 May 6 5:00 p.m. The General Washington, GA
4 Apr 7-8 May 26 2:30p.m. Steele Creek Morganton, NC
5 Apr 21-22 Jun 3 3:00 p.m. Camp Coker Bullet Society Hill, SC
6 May 12-13 Jun 9 6:00 p.m. X-Factor Peru, IN
7 May 26-27 Jun 23 6:00 p.m. The John Penton Millfield, OH
8 Jun 9-10 Jul 8 6:00 p.m. Tomahawk Odessa, NY
9 Jun 23-24 Jul 28 1:00 p.m. Snowshoe Snowshoe, WV
10 Sep 15-16 Nov 10 3:00 p.m. Black Sky Harpursville, NY
11 Sep 29-30 Nov 11 3:00 p.m. Mason-Dixon Mount Morris, PA
12 Oct 13-14 Nov 18 1:30 p.m. Powerline Park St. Clairsville, OH
13 Oct 27-28 Nov 25 5:30 p.m. Ironman Crawfordsville, IN

For more information on the series, visit the official website at www.gnccracing.com or call (304) 284-0084. Join the conversation on the series Facebook page, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and be sure to always hashtag #GNCC.