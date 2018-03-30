Results Archive
GNCC
The General
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Steward Baylor Jr
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Pascal Rauchenecker
  3. Nick Davis
Full Results
Supercross
St. Louis
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
MXGP of
Europe
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Gautier Paulin
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Full Results
Supercross
Indianapolis
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Dean Wilson
  3. Justin Brayton
Full Results
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Luke Renzland
Full Results
MXGP of
La Comunitat Valenciana
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Clement Desalle
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Steele Creek
Sat Apr 7
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Apr 7
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Apr 8
Articles
Full Schedule

Honda Releases Ken Roczen Update

March 30, 2018 9:20am | by:
Honda Releases Ken Roczen Update

Honda HRC announced earlier this week that Ken Roczen is scheduled to begin riding as soon as April 16. Roczen will have surgery on April 11 in Vail, Colorado, where Dr. Viola, who performed all of Roczen’s surgeries on his left arm last year and did the initial procedure on his hand this year, will remove the pins from his right hand. According to the team, the procedure is expected to be quick and Roczen is scheduled to return home the same day.

Roczen had been sidelined since early February after sustaining a fracture to the second metacarpal in his right hand in a crash in San Diego when Roczen went down with Cooper Webb and Roczen’s hand/arm got sucked into Webb’s rear wheel and swingarm area. Roczen underwent surgery on February 16 and has not raced since.

While appearing on Race Day Live in late February, Roczen announced that he would miss the remainder of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, but that he expects to return for the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross opener at Hangtown on May 19. 

Indianapolis also served as the last race that Oscar Wirdeman will work with fill-in Christian Craig. He’ll return to working with Roczen, as he’s expected to begin riding shortly after the break. Rich Simmons, Cole Seely’s mechanic, will finish out the season with Craig.