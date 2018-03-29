Results Archive
GNCC
The General
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Steward Baylor Jr
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Pascal Rauchenecker
  3. Nick Davis
Supercross
St. Louis
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
250SX East Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Jordon Smith
MXGP of
Europe
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Gautier Paulin
MX2 Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Supercross
Indianapolis
450SX Results
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Dean Wilson
  3. Justin Brayton
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Luke Renzland
MXGP of
La Comunitat Valenciana
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Clement Desalle
MX2 Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Upcoming
GNCC
Steele Creek
Sat Apr 7
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Apr 7
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Apr 8
Polisport Releases New Bike Stand

March 29, 2018 11:00am | by:
The Bike Stand Basic is the newest installment of Polisport’s bike stand line. With a set of features that will fulfill every rider’s needs, a slick and minimal design to match every bike, and a tough and resistant plastic body shell that will support up to 250 kg, it will be the right option for those looking for an affordable and good-looking stand.

The Bike Stand Basic will be available in a black plastic shell and a gray rubbery top. Brand-colored tops will be available to buy as a spare part to match the bike's color or to replace worn top mats.

FEATURES

Supports 250 kg/552 lb
Embedded functional pockets to store tools
A large free area with room for name, number and sponsor logo’s
95mm hole allows easy access to drain plug for oil changes
Anti-slip top to grip bike’s frame
Ultra-lightweight, fully produced in plastic
Rubber top mat secured with clips
Rubber top mat can be replaced (sold as a spare part)

Visit www.polisport.com for more information.