MX Sports' Position on Electric Motorcycle Eligibility for Loretta Lynn's

MX Sports, sister company of Racer X, and promoters of the Loretta Lynn’s AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, announced yesterday that electric motorcycles will not be eligible to compete "from competition until further notice" in the Loretta Lynn program. Electric motorcycles will still be eligible to compete in other AMA events.

The press release said in part that “together with the AMA and OEM's, MX Sports will work to develop equipment rules and class structure so that these machines can be included in the program in the future where appropriate.”

DC will have more in tomorrow’s Racerhead about the decision.

Read the entire press release below.