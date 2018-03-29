Results Archive
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Steward Baylor Jr
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Pascal Rauchenecker
  3. Nick Davis
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Jordon Smith
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Gautier Paulin
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Dean Wilson
  3. Justin Brayton
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Luke Renzland
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Clement Desalle
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
MX Sports' Position on Electric Motorcycle Eligibility for Loretta Lynn's

March 29, 2018 3:25pm | by:
MX Sports, sister company of Racer X, and promoters of the Loretta Lynn’s AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, announced yesterday that electric motorcycles will not be eligible to compete "from competition until further notice" in the Loretta Lynn program. Electric motorcycles will still be eligible to compete in other AMA events.

The press release said in part that “together with the AMA and OEM's, MX Sports will work to develop equipment rules and class structure so that these machines can be included in the program in the future where appropriate.”

DC will have more in tomorrow’s Racerhead about the decision. 

Read the entire press release below.

With regard to Electric Motorcycles, Rule C.3.a of the AMA Racing Rulebook, Section 1.2, Motocross Equipment, states: "Racing eligibility will be determined through supplemental rules."  

Electric motorcycles bring a new and unknown technology to off-road racing that has yet to be understood such that equipment rules and regulations and class structure can be developed and approved. Until further information is known on the performance comparison between combustion and electric motorcycles, it would be pre-mature to allow these machines to compete at the national level.

Accordingly, the Supplemental Rules for the Loretta Lynn program have been revised to prohibit electric motorcycles from competition until further notice.

Together with the AMA and OEM's, MX Sports will work to develop equipment rules and class structure so that these machines can be included in the program in the future where appropriate.