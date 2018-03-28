On This Day in Moto: March 28

March 28 1982 The AMA Pro Motocross Championships kicked off at a muddy Hangtown Classic, and Yamaha's 17-year-old Rick Johnson, a rookie to the 250 Class, takes the overall win—the first of what will be an AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame career. Riding a production-based YZ250, RJ topped Suzuki rider Warren Reid and Yamaha-mounted Scott Burnworth.

In the 125 Class, reigning two-time AMA 125 National Champion Mark Barnett started off with another win on his Suzuki, with Honda factory riders Johnny O'Mara and Jim Gibson second and third. 2015 Red Bull KTM’s Ryan Dungey led all 20 laps of the 450SX main event in St. Louis to capture his sixth win of the season over GEICO Honda’s Eli Tomac and Jason Anderson. His teammate Marvin Musquin led the entire 15-lap 250SX main event to win his fifth race in seven rounds of the East Region. Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha’s Jeremy Martin took second over Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Joey Savatgy.

2009 James Stewart won round 13 of AMA Supercross in Toronto to narrow the points deficit to Chad Reed, who finished second that night, to eight points. Josh Hill grabbed his first podium of the season with a third. Christophe Pourcel beat his Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki teammate Austin Stroupe to extends his points lead in the Lites East Region. Broc Tickle finished third ahead of Branden Jesseman and Matt Lemoine.

