Results Archive
GNCC
The General
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Steward Baylor Jr
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Pascal Rauchenecker
  3. Nick Davis
Supercross
St. Louis
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
250SX East Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Jordon Smith
MXGP of
Europe
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Gautier Paulin
MX2 Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Supercross
Indianapolis
450SX Results
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Dean Wilson
  3. Justin Brayton
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Luke Renzland
MXGP of
La Comunitat Valenciana
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Clement Desalle
MX2 Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Upcoming
GNCC
Steele Creek
Sat Apr 7
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Apr 7
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Apr 8
MTA World 2 Stroke Championships at Glen Helen This Weekend

March 28, 2018 4:15pm | by:
Glen Helen, Calif. — The 2018 MTA World 2 Stroke Championships will be held at Glen Helen Raceway on Saturday, March 31, 2018.

MTA 2 Stroke World Championships are returning to Glen Helen Raceway for the ninth year. Any make, any model—as long as it’s a two-stroke, bring it out! TCX Boots is sponsoring the $8,000 pro purse and will be on hand displaying the new Comp Evo Michelin boots.

Many vendors will be on hand displaying products and giving away prizes for class winners. No membership required. All-new track layout for a fun day of racing.

Saturday, March 31: Gates open at 6:00 a.m.

Practice: Friday, March 30, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Sign up at   www.glenhelen.com.

Glen Helen Raceway
18585 Verdemont Ranch Rd
San Bernardino, CA 92407  