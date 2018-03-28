MTA World 2 Stroke Championships at Glen Helen This Weekend

Glen Helen, Calif. — The 2018 MTA World 2 Stroke Championships will be held at Glen Helen Raceway on Saturday, March 31, 2018.

MTA 2 Stroke World Championships are returning to Glen Helen Raceway for the ninth year. Any make, any model—as long as it’s a two-stroke, bring it out! TCX Boots is sponsoring the $8,000 pro purse and will be on hand displaying the new Comp Evo Michelin boots.

Many vendors will be on hand displaying products and giving away prizes for class winners. No membership required. All-new track layout for a fun day of racing.

Saturday, March 31: Gates open at 6:00 a.m.

Practice: Friday, March 30, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Sign up at www.glenhelen.com.

Glen Helen Raceway

18585 Verdemont Ranch Rd

San Bernardino, CA 92407