Results Archive
GNCC
The General
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Steward Baylor Jr
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Pascal Rauchenecker
  3. Nick Davis
Supercross
St. Louis
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
250SX East Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Jordon Smith
MXGP of
Europe
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Gautier Paulin
MX2 Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Supercross
Indianapolis
450SX Results
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Dean Wilson
  3. Justin Brayton
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Luke Renzland
MXGP of
La Comunitat Valenciana
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Clement Desalle
MX2 Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Upcoming
GNCC
Steele Creek
Sat Apr 7
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Apr 7
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Apr 8
Exhaust: Aldon Baker Podcast

Exhaust Aldon Baker Podcast

March 28, 2018 1:45pm
In the fourth episode of the Racer X Exhaust Podcast, presented by Yoshimura, Jason Weigandt gets a tour of Aldon Baker’s Florida facility and goes in-depth to explain what he’s learned watching Aldon and his athletes operate through the years.

Aldon’s record is amazing: He’s trained riders to 13 AMA Supercross Championships during his 17 years in the sport, and two of his current racers, Jason Anderson and Marvin Musquin, are 1-2 in the current standings. Yet Aldon still believes he’s only as good as the last race and operates as if he’s someone still trying to prove himself, even though he is one of the most accomplished trainers in the sport’s history.

Perhaps it’s that power, the power of paranoia, that allows him to stay motivated and transfer that effort into his athletes. Enjoy this conversation with Jason and Aldon in episode four of the Racer X Exhaust Podcast, brought to you by Yoshimura.

Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel and Google Play Music and is coming soon to Spotify.