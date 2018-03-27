Tevin Tapia Injury Update

At round 12 of Monster Energy Supercross in Indianapolis, privateer Tevin Tapia sustained a broken pelvis and fractures to his L3 and L4 vertebrae in a crash in timed qualifying on Saturday.

In a post on his Instagram account, Tapia said that he cross-rutted going up the face of the finish line, which sent him sideways and into an endo. This forced him to jump off the bike and he landed feet-first. The qualifying session was red-flagged and Tapia was transported from the track by the Alpinestars Mobile Medical Unit.

Tapia was forced to undergo surgery on his pelvis and had to get three screws and a plate put in. The good news is that his internal bleeding, which was caused by his broken pelvis, stopped right away after surgery.

Road 2 Recovery has set up a donation page for Tapia (who is insured) if you wish to contribute.

Below is his full post.