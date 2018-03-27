Results Archive
GNCC
The General
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Steward Baylor Jr
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Pascal Rauchenecker
  3. Nick Davis
Full Results
Supercross
St. Louis
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
MXGP of
Europe
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Gautier Paulin
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Full Results
Supercross
Indianapolis
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Dean Wilson
  3. Justin Brayton
Full Results
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Luke Renzland
Full Results
MXGP of
La Comunitat Valenciana
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Clement Desalle
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Steele Creek
Sat Apr 7
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Apr 7
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Apr 8
Articles
Full Schedule

Tevin Tapia Injury Update

March 27, 2018 4:20pm | by:
Tevin Tapia Injury Update

At round 12 of Monster Energy Supercross in Indianapolis, privateer Tevin Tapia sustained a broken pelvis and fractures to his L3 and L4 vertebrae in a crash in timed qualifying on Saturday.

In a post on his Instagram account, Tapia said that he cross-rutted going up the face of the finish line, which sent him sideways and into an endo. This forced him to jump off the bike and he landed feet-first. The qualifying session was red-flagged and Tapia was transported from the track by the Alpinestars Mobile Medical Unit.

Tapia was forced to undergo surgery on his pelvis and had to get three screws and a plate put in. The good news is that his internal bleeding, which was caused by his broken pelvis, stopped right away after surgery.

Road 2 Recovery has set up a donation page for Tapia (who is insured) if you wish to contribute. 

Below is his full post.

Hey guys I’m doing okay. Still in some pretty good pain but i wanted to tell you guys what happened. I cross rutted going up the face of the finish line and sent me side ways and in a endeo and had to jump off, landing feet first into the landed face. I broke my pelvis in a couple places witch caused internal bleeding and fractures to my L3 and L4. The internal bleeding was stopped right away when i got to the hospital and my fractures to my back will heal fine but i had to get three screws and a plate in my pelvis. I have never asked for help like this on social media before but i sure do need it, @road2recovery has set up a donation site and the link is in my bio anything helps. I don’t have the best insurance and still have to get Home and the bills for this stay won’t be cheap. If you can’t help i totally understand but you better pray for me haha i have my head up and focused on getting healed! 