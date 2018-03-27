Racer X Films: David Pingree Alta MXR Onboard 360 Camera

Take an immersive 360-degree ride with David Pingree as he tests out Alta Motors' all-new Redshift MXR. Click and drag the video to experience all angles of the bike test.

