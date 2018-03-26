Wilson, Renzland, and Wharton on PulpMX Show

What a race in Indianapolis—the snowy conditions outside didn’t stop the riders from putting on a hell of a show. The PulpMX Show, presented by BTOSports.com and Fly Racing, comes in with host Steve Matthes welcoming national championship-winning mechanic-turned-Pro Taper brand manager Paul Perebijnos and former pro racer-turned-100% brand manager Charles Castloo in-studio to break everything down from the home of racing.

Rockstar Husqvarna’s Dean Wilson will come on the show to talk about his impressive second-place finish in 450SX. The season started off rough for the #15, but he’s been coming around the last little while, and we always enjoy having him on the show to talk SX and more.

Traders Yamaha Luke Renzland absolutely killed it in the 250SX East/West Showdown in Indy with his first career podium, and in a great ride at that. We’ve always enjoyed having El Dozer on the show over the years, so of course we had to call him up after his great race.

Well, well, well—four years after his last race, occasional PulpMX Show co-host Blake Wharton returned with a 14th place in a stacked main event. Wharton rode his IB Corp Yamaha to an impressive practice time and followed that up by easily getting into the main event. We’ll have Blake on to talk about his night back under the lights.

Jason Thomas from Fly Racing will be on at some point to offer up his analysis, waffle a bit, and make us laugh.

