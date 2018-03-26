Results Archive
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Steward Baylor Jr
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Pascal Rauchenecker
  3. Nick Davis
Supercross
St. Louis
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
250SX East Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Jordon Smith
MXGP of
Europe
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Gautier Paulin
MX2 Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Supercross
Indianapolis
450SX Results
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Dean Wilson
  3. Justin Brayton
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Luke Renzland
MXGP of
La Comunitat Valenciana
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Clement Desalle
MX2 Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Upcoming
GNCC
Steele Creek
Sat Apr 7
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Apr 7
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Apr 8
Wake-Up Call

March 26, 2018 7:15am

MONSTER ENERGY AMA SUPERCROSS

Round 12 — Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis - 450SX Main Event

- Indianapolis, IN

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Marvin Musquin 44.47027 LapsLa Reole, France KTM 450 SX-F FE
2Dean Wilson 45.607+29.439Scotland, United Kingdom Husqvarna FC 450
3Justin Brayton 45.561+31.403Fort Dodge, IA Honda CRF450
4Jason Anderson 46.029+35.809Edgewood, NM Husqvarna FC 450
5Broc Tickle 45.475+38.134Holly, MI KTM 450 SX-F FE
6Malcolm Stewart 45.979+45.746Haines City, FL Suzuki RM-Z450
7Cooper Webb 46.19726 LapsNewport, NC Yamaha YZ450F
8Benny Bloss 46.687+07.729Oak Grove, MO KTM 450 SX-F FE
9Chad Reed 47.041+13.468Kurri Kurri, Australia Husqvarna FC 450
10Blake Baggett 45.461+17.588Grand Terrace, CA KTM 450 SX-F FE
Indianapolis - 250SX Showdown Main Event

- Indianapolis, IN

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Jeremy Martin 46.39821 LapsMillville, MN Honda CRF250
2Adam Cianciarulo 46.516+04.128Port Orange, FL Kawasaki KX250F
3Luke Renzland 46.211+05.412Hewitt, NJ Yamaha YZ250F
4Jordon Smith 46.319+09.498Belmont, NC KTM 250 SX-F
5Aaron Plessinger 46.577+10.348Hamilton, OH Yamaha YZ250F
6Austin Forkner 46.625+13.202Richards, MO Kawasaki KX250F
7Zach Osborne 46.297+13.959Abingdon, VA Husqvarna FC 250
8Kyle Peters 47.162+20.675Greensboro, NC Suzuki Rm-z250
9Phil Nicoletti 47.656+24.075Cochecton, NY Suzuki Rm-z250
10Joey Savatgy 47.566+32.068Thomasville, GA Kawasaki KX250F
Martin was docked seven points for jumping on a red cross flag in the 250SX main event, but will keep the win.
Martin was docked seven points for jumping on a red cross flag in the 250SX main event, but will keep the win. Jeff Kardas

Supercross 450SX Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM265
2Marvin Musquin La Reole, France230
3Justin Brayton Fort Dodge, IA210
4Eli Tomac Cortez, CO194
5Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA194
6Weston Peick Wildomar, CA172
7Broc Tickle Holly, MI165
8Cooper Webb Newport, NC162
9Dean Wilson Scotland, United Kingdom138
10Cole Seely Newbury Park, CA124
Supercross 250SX East Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA131
2Austin Forkner Richards, MO124
3Jordon Smith Belmont, NC121
4Jeremy Martin Millville, MN112
5Luke Renzland Hewitt, NJ92
6Kyle Peters Greensboro, NC85
7Sean Cantrell Murrieta, CA59
8R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL57
9Brandon Hartranft Brick, NJ57
10Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK54
Supercross 250SX West Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH133
2Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA129
3Shane McElrath Canton, NC117
4Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL116
5Chase Sexton La Moille, IL107
6Christian Craig Hemet, CA106
7Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR105
8Kyle Chisholm Clearwater, FL84
9Mitchell Harrison Lansing, MI72
10Hayden Mellross Australia67
Musquin won his second main event of the season in Indianapolis.
Musquin won his second main event of the season in Indianapolis. Jeff Kardas

FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Round 3 — MXGP of La Comunitat Valenciana — Castellon, Spain

MXGP of La Comunitat Valenciana - MXGP

- Castellón, Spain

RiderHometown Motos Machine
1Antonio Cairoli Italy1 - 1 KTM
2Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands2 - 2 KTM
3Clement Desalle Belgium4 - 4 Kawasaki
4Romain Febvre France3 - 5 Yamaha
5Gautier Paulin France7 - 3 Husqvarna
6Tim Gajser Slovenia8 - 6 Honda
7Julien Lieber Belgium5 - 9 Kawasaki
8Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands11 - 7 KTM
9Jeremy Van Horebeek Belgium10 - 8 Yamaha
10Maximilian Nagl Germany9 - 11 TM
MXGP of La Comunitat Valenciana - MX2

- Castellón, Spain

RiderHometown Motos Machine
1Pauls Jonass Latvia1 - 1 KTM
2Jorge Prado Spain2 - 3 KTM
3Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark3 - 4 Husqvarna
4Darian Sanayei Monroe, WA6 - 2 Kawasaki
5Hunter Lawrence Australia5 - 5 Honda
6Conrad Mewse United Kingdom4 - 9 KTM
7Jed Beaton Australia8 - 6 Kawasaki
8Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa7 - 7 Honda
9Ben Watson United Kingdom14 - 8 Yamaha
10Bas Vaessen Netherlands11 - 11 Honda
MXGP of La Comunitat Valenciana - EMX250

- Castellón, Spain

RiderHometown Motos Machine
1Pierre Goupillon France3 - 2 Kawasaki
2Tom Vialle France2 - 4 KTM
3Mel Pocock United Kingdom1 - 9 Husqvarna
4Martin Barr Ireland10 - 1 Husqvarna
5Giuseppe Tropepe Italy7 - 3 Yamaha
6Steven Clarke Cairo, GA4 - 8 Honda
7Dylan Walsh United Kingdom5 - 7 Husqvarna
8Roan Van De Moosdijk Netherlands6 - 13 Yamaha
9Caleb Grothues Australia14 - 11 Husqvarna
10Brian Strubhart Moreau France34 - 5 Kawasaki
Cairoli (center) took his first win of the season, with Herlings (left) and Desalle rounding out the podium.
Cairoli (center) took his first win of the season, with Herlings (left) and Desalle rounding out the podium. Ray Archer/KTM Images

MXGP MXGP Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands141
2Antonio Cairoli Italy141
3Clement Desalle Belgium103
4Romain Febvre France101
5Gautier Paulin France98
6Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands79
7Jeremy Van Horebeek Belgium78
8Maximilian Nagl Germany60
9Jeremy Seewer Switzerland59
10Julien Lieber Belgium54
MXGP MX2 Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Pauls Jonass Latvia150
2Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark120
3Jorge Prado Spain105
4Hunter Lawrence Australia99
5Ben Watson United Kingdom81
6Conrad Mewse United Kingdom81
7Jed Beaton Australia72
8Darian Sanayei Monroe, WA68
9Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa63
10Vsevolod Brylyakov Russian Federation54
MXGP EMX250 Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Pierre Goupillon France42
2Tom Vialle France40
3Mel Pocock United Kingdom37
4Martin Barr Ireland36
5Giuseppe Tropepe Italy34
6Steven Clarke Cairo, GA31
7Dylan Walsh United Kingdom30
8Roan Van De Moosdijk Netherlands23
9Caleb Grothues Australia17
10Brian Strubhart Moreau France16
AMSOIL ARENACROSS

Round 8 — Nampa, ID

250AX Main Event

OVERALL FINISH RIDER MOTO 1 MOTO 2
1st Chris Blose 2nd 1st
2nd Jacob Hayes 1st 2nd
3rd Ryan Breece 4th 3rd
4th Heath Harrison 3rd 5th
5th Robbie Wageman 7th 6th
6th Kyle Bitterman 6th 7th
7th Daniel Herrlein 11th 4th
8th Isaac Teasdale 8th 9th
9th Travis Sewell 5th 12th
10th Kevin Moranz 9th 10th

AX Lites West Region Main Event

OVERALL FINISH RIDER BIKE
1st Ryan Breece Kawasaki
2nd Isaac Teasdale Kawasaki
3rd Preston Taylor Kawasaki
4th Kevin Moranz KTM
5th Johnny Garcia Honda
6th Robbie Wageman Yamaha
7th Zac Mangum Suzuki
8th Corbin Hayes Yamaha
9th Carson Brown Honda
10th Devin Harriman KTM

Chris Blose (center) secured the 250AX points lead with his second consecutive win.
Chris Blose (center) secured the 250AX points lead with his second consecutive win. Feld Entertainment

250AX Class Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER BIKE Points
1st Chris Blose Honda 42
2nd Jacob Hayes Kawasaki 40
3rd Heath Harrison Honda 29
4th Kyle Bitterman Kawasaki 27
5th Daniel Herrlein KTM 24
6th Garden Steinke Kawasaki 20
7th Travis Sewell Kawasaki 19
8th Gavin Faith Kawasaki 10
9th Shane Sewell Kawasaki 4
10th Jacob Williamson Kawasaki 3

AX Lites West Class Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER points
1st Ryan Breece 32
2nd Kevin Moranz 27
3rd Preston Taylor 26
4th Carson Brown 21
5th Johnny Garcia 16
6th Robbie Wageman 11
7th Casey Brennen 11
8th Zac Mangum 10
9th Rookie White 10
10th Devin Harriman 10

AX Lites East Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER POINTS
1st Heath Harrison 86
2nd Isaac Teasdale 82
3rd Garrett Marchbanks 47
4th Tanner Basso 33
5th Tanner Ward 33
6th Tanner Stack 32
7th Carter Halpain 29
8th Josh Mosiman 28
9th TJ Albright 26
10th Jeremy Hand 21

AMSOIL GNCC

GNCC Overall Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Kailub Russell Boonville, NC90
2Thad Duvall Williamstown, WV71
3Steward Baylor Jr Belton, SC67
4Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC51
5Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT47
6Josh Strang Australia44
7Layne Michael Fairmont, WV40
8Pascal Rauchenecker Austria37
9Josh Toth Winstead, CT31
10Craig Delong Morgantown, PA28
GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT85
2Pascal Rauchenecker Austria67
3Josh Toth Winstead, CT55
4Craig Delong Morgantown, PA52
5Liam Draper New Zealand35
6Austin Lee Bedford, IN34
7Zack Hayes Sumter, SC31
8Evan Smith Jefferson, GA31
9Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ30
10Jonathan Johnson Landrum, SC29
GNCC XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Jason Raines Travelers Rest, SC68
2Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL62
3Jesse Ansley Myakka City, FL60
4Jacob Rowland Hardinsburg, IN52
5Alex Teagarden Waynesburg, PA51
6Dustin Simpson Wesley Chapel, NC50
7Christopher Venditti Fort Mill, SC40
8Colin Keegan Coal Center, PA33
9Devan Welch Canal Winchester, OH31
10Jason Langenback Clarksburg, MA29
GNCC WXC Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Tayla Jones Australia90
2Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH75
3Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN54
4Brooke Cosner Mchenry, MD49
5Korie Steede Beloit, OH49
6Shyann Phelps Bridgeton, NJ42
7Mackenzie Tricker Travelers Rest, SC30
8Eden Willow Netelkos Sudbury, VT29
9Natasha J Lachapelle Chesterville, QC24
10Kelsey Saltar Debary, FL16
ATV

XC1 Points Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER BIKE
1st Walker Fowler 76
2nd Brycen Neal 71
3rd Chris Borich 64
4th Jarrod McClure 58
5th Adam McGill 56
6th Cole Richardson 47
7th Devon Feehan 39
8th Johnny Gallagher 35
9th Martin Christofferson 30
10th Westley Wolfe 29

XC2 Points Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER BIKE
1st Matthew Lindle 68
2nd Austin Abney 66
3rd John Glauda Jr. 63
4th Drew Landers 54
5th Ben Kowalewski 50
6th Hunter Hart 46
7th Kenny Shick 39
8th Tanner Walker 38
9th Brandon Icard 37
10th Sam Hough 35

FIM SUPERENDURO WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Overall Standings

POSITION RIDER POINTS
1st Cody Webb 155
2nd Taddy Blazusiak 131
3rd Billy Bolt 124
4th Jonny Walker 114
5th Colton Haaker 105

Dutch Masters of MX

MX1 Points Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER POINTS
1st Jeffrey Herlings 50
2nd Gautier Paulin 44
3rd Max Anstie 40
4th Romain Febvre 36
5th Shaun Simpson 31
6th Glenn Coldenhoff 31
7th Kevin Strijbos 27
8th Filip Bengtsson 25
9th Sven van der Mierden 22
10th Maxime Desprey 21

MX2 Points Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER POINTS
1st Thomas Kjer Olsen 50
2nd Jed Beaton 40
3rd Davy Pootjes 35
4th Jago Geerts 35
5th Vsevolod Brylyakov 30
6th Ruben Fernandez-Garcia 29
7th Martin Barr 22
8th Calvin Vlaanderen 22
9th Marshal Weltin 21
10th Roan van de Moosdijk 20

ROCKSTAR ENERGY TRIPLE CROWN

450 Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER Points
1st Cole Thompson 61
2nd Colton Facciotti 60
3rd Tyler Medaglia 53
4th Dillan Epstein 43
5th Matt Goerke 41
6th Keylan Meston 37
7th Ryan Lockhart 34
8th Davie Fraser 30
9th Brock Leitner 30
10th Carson Brown 23

250 Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER Points
1st Shaun Maffenbeirer 59
2nd Dylan Wright 46
3rd Ryan Lockhart 46
4th Tanner Ward 41
5th Wyatt Waddell 39
6th Marco Cannella 36
7th Carson Brown 30
8th Brad Nauditt 25
9th Kyle Springman 21
10th Jonah Brittons 20

2018 CHAMPIONS

RIDER CHAMPIONSHIP/RACE CLASS
TBD Monster Energy Supercross 450SX
TBD Monster Energy Supercross 250SX West Region
TBD Monster Energy Supercross 250SX East Region
TBD Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 450MX
TBD Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 250MX
TBD FIM Motocross World Championship MXGP
TBD FIM Motocross World Championship MX2
TBD Motocross of Nations Nations Overall
TBD Motocross of Nations MXGP
TBD Motocross of Nations MX2
TBD Motocross of Nations Open
TBD Monster Energy Cup Cup Class
TBD Monster Energy Cup Amateur All-Stars
TBD Monster Energy Cup Supermini
TBD Red Bull Straight Rhythm Open Class
TBD Red Bull Straight Rhythm Lites Class
TBD Red Bull Straight Rhythm Two-Stroke Class
TBD Paris Supercross King of Paris
TBD Paris Supercross Prince of Paris
TBD Amsoil Arenacross 250AX
TBD Amsoil Arenacross AX Lites West Region
TBD Amsoil Arenacross AX Lites East Region
TBD GNCC XC1
TBD GNCC XC2
TBD GNCC XC3
TBD GNCC WXC
TBD Canadian Motocross Nationals MX1
TBD Canadian Motocross Nationals MX2
TBD ADAC SX Masters (Germany) ​ SX1
TBD ADAC MX Masters (Germany) MX Masters
Matthias Walkner Dakar Rally Bike
TBD Australian MX Nationals MX1
TBD Australian MX Nationals MX2
TBD Australian Supercross SX1
TBD Australian Supercross SX2
Cody Matechuk Winter X Games Snow Bike Cross Snow Bike
Antonio Cairoli Italian Motocross Championship MX1
Michele Cervellin Italian Motocross Championship MX2
TBD British Motocross Championship MX1
TBD British Motocross Championship MX2
TBD FMF Indoor Winter Series 250 Pro
TBD FMF Indoor Winter Series 450 Pro
TBD Monster Energy Arenacross Tour (UK) Pro Class
TBD Hell's Gate Bike
TBD SuperEnduro World Championship Prestige Class
TBD EnduroCross Super EnduroCross
TBD New Zealand Motocross Championship MX1
TBD New Zealand Motocross Championship MX2
TBD Manjimup 15,000 Allstars
TBD Ezberg Rodeo Bike