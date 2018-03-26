RIP Dan Cunningham

On March 18, after the St. Louis Supercross, Dunlop Tires’ Dan Cunningham passed away unexpectedly. He was 43 years old and hailed from Westfield, Massachusetts. He is survived by his wife Melissa and son Damon.

The following was posted on Dunlop’s social media:

“It is with a heavy heart that the Dunlop team enters the forthcoming race weekend. Dan Cunningham, a member of the Dunlop fitting crew, tragically passed away after last weekend’s race. Dan joined the Dunlop family three years ago, and quickly became beloved member of the supercross support team. Always bringing a smile and sense of light heartedness to the pits, Dan’s presence will be missed far beyond the Dunlop rig. Dunlop will leave Dan’s tire fitting stand empty for the rest of the season in his honor.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help his young family. You can donate here.