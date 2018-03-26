Results Archive
Amateur
RCSX
Articles
Results
GNCC
The General
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Steward Baylor Jr
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Pascal Rauchenecker
  3. Nick Davis
Full Results
Supercross
St. Louis
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
MXGP of
Europe
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Gautier Paulin
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Full Results
Supercross
Indianapolis
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Dean Wilson
  3. Justin Brayton
Full Results
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Luke Renzland
Full Results
MXGP of
La Comunitat Valenciana
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Clement Desalle
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Steele Creek
Sat Apr 7
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Apr 7
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Apr 8
Articles
Full Schedule

RIP Dan Cunningham

March 26, 2018 11:35am | by:
RIP Dan Cunningham

On March 18, after the St. Louis Supercross, Dunlop Tires’ Dan Cunningham passed away unexpectedly. He was 43 years old and hailed from Westfield, Massachusetts. He is survived by his wife Melissa and son Damon.

The following was posted on Dunlop’s social media:

“It is with a heavy heart that the Dunlop team enters the forthcoming race weekend. Dan Cunningham, a member of the Dunlop fitting crew, tragically passed away after last weekend’s race. Dan joined the Dunlop family three years ago, and quickly became beloved member of the supercross support team. Always bringing a smile and sense of light heartedness to the pits, Dan’s presence will be missed far beyond the Dunlop rig. Dunlop will leave Dan’s tire fitting stand empty for the rest of the season in his honor.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help his young family. You can donate here.