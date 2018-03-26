Results Archive
GNCC
The General
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Steward Baylor Jr
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Pascal Rauchenecker
  3. Nick Davis
Supercross
St. Louis
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
250SX East Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Jordon Smith
MXGP of
Europe
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Gautier Paulin
MX2 Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Supercross
Indianapolis
450SX Results
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Dean Wilson
  3. Justin Brayton
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Luke Renzland
MXGP of
La Comunitat Valenciana
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Clement Desalle
MX2 Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Upcoming
GNCC
Steele Creek
Sat Apr 7
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Apr 7
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Apr 8
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: Indianapolis

March 26, 2018 8:25am
by:

Each year FLY Racing develops, tests, and improves its products in a never-ending pursuit of the perfect racewear. The first to integrate The Boa® System, FLY racewear offers the unmatched comfort, performance and durability that make it an industry leader in technical racewear. For 2018 they’ve created their lightest, most comfortable and durable gear yet. Gear that lasts and gear that performs—ride after ride, race after race. Prepare, perform, and progress with FLY racing.

The Fly Racing Racer X Podcast comes in with Jason Thomas and Jason Weigandt joining me to discuss all that happened at the Indy SX. We even get Zach Osborne on the line with us for a bit to talk about his race. Oh, and Weege explains the “Dream Team” to us.

Click HERE to listen to the show or get it from iTunes under Steve Matthes Show. If you have a smartphone, get it from the Stitcher or Pulpmx Apps.