Chris Blose Takes Over Points Lead with Win in Nampa

NAMPA, Idaho - AMSOIL Arenacross hosted the first round of the Race to the Ricky Carmichael Cup inside the Ford Idaho Center in front of a nearly sold-out crowd. GPF Babbitt's Online's Ryan Breece extended his Arenacross Lites West points lead, and Chris Blose took over the 250AX points lead after a phenomenal victory over Jacob Hayes.

The afternoon started with two-time defending 250AX champion Gavin Faith going down in the rhythm section, which forced a red flag as the points leader was transported off the track to be evaluated.

In the first 250AX Main Event, TiLube Rockford Fosgate Honda's Chris Blose grabbed the holeshot with Team Babbitt's Monster Energy Kawasaki's Jacob Hayes and Motosport Hillsboro Custom Power Sports Gared Steinke following in third. Blose and Hayes were battling it out until about halfway when Hayes made the pass stick on Blose for the lead. Hayes took the first Main Event win with Blose second and Heath Harrison third.

The second Main Event saw Hayes take the holeshot with Blose close behind and Sportland 2 TZR Racing's Travis Sewell in third. About halfway through the second Main Event, Blose made the move on Hayes for the lead and was on a mission for the overall. Hayes and Blose went into the last Main Event tied for the overall, because Blose took the extra point in the Rocky Mountain ATV MC Head to Head victory. Blose finished ahead of Hayes, and Ryan Breece rounded out the podium.

In the second round of the AX Lites West season, GPF Babbitt's Online rider Ryan Breece took the holeshot and never looked back, leading all 15 laps. His teammate, Isaac Teasdale, quickly moved into second and followed close behind while Yankton Motorsports' Preston Taylor raced his way to his first podium of the 2018 season.

250AX Main Event

OVERALL FINISH RIDER MOTO 1 MOTO 2 1st Chris Blose 2nd 1st 2nd Jacob Hayes 1st 2nd 3rd Ryan Breece 4th 3rd 4th Heath Harrison 3rd 5th 5th Robbie Wageman 7th 6th 6th Kyle Bitterman 6th 7th 7th Daniel Herrlein 11th 4th 8th Isaac Teasdale 8th 9th 9th Travis Sewell 5th 12th 10th Kevin Moranz 9th 10th

AX Lites West Region Main Event

OVERALL FINISH RIDER BIKE 1st Ryan Breece Kawasaki 2nd Isaac Teasdale Kawasaki 3rd Preston Taylor Kawasaki 4th Kevin Moranz KTM 5th Johnny Garcia Honda 6th Robbie Wageman Yamaha 7th Zac Mangum Suzuki 8th Corbin Hayes Yamaha 9th Carson Brown Honda 10th Devin Harriman KTM

250AX Class Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER BIKE Points 1st Chris Blose Honda 42 2nd Jacob Hayes Kawasaki 40 3rd Heath Harrison Honda 29 4th Kyle Bitterman Kawasaki 27 5th Daniel Herrlein KTM 24 6th Garden Steinke Kawasaki 20 7th Travis Sewell Kawasaki 19 8th Gavin Faith Kawasaki 10 9th Shane Sewell Kawasaki 4 10th Jacob Williamson Kawasaki 3

AX Lites West Class Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER points 1st Ryan Breece 32 2nd Kevin Moranz 27 3rd Preston Taylor 26 4th Carson Brown 21 5th Johnny Garcia 16 6th Robbie Wageman 11 7th Casey Brennen 11 8th Zac Mangum 10 9th Rookie White 10 10th Devin Harriman 10

AX Lites East Championship Standings