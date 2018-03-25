Racer X Films: 1995 Honda CR125 Build
Brent (#553) and Dane (speaker/bike builder in the video) Rouse make up a very unique team. The brothers form the Bubba Burger/Patch Master Racing/Mid Cities Honda privateer racing effort. Brent races Lucas Oil Pro Motocross with Dane as his mechanic. However, Dane is also known in the SoCal area for racing his 1991 CR250 and can be found at all the amateur day races throughout Lucas Oil Pro Motocross in the 25 plus class.
Brent made his pro debut in 2016, and in 2017, thanks to long time sponsor Bubba Burger, he raced all 12 rounds of the Nationals. Bubba Burger, the title sponsor of the two brothers, have provided them a unique opportunity. At the NASCAR race in Southern California, Bubba Burger has the brothers on hand to show off the many bike builds they do, along with Brent’s race bike. Along with the bikes, their very iconic red, white, and blue Bubba Burger sprinter van is on display. On Sunday, both brothers on their bikes of choice, and the van, get to take a hot lap around the 2-mile Auto Club Speedway for opening ceremonies.
“Not everyone gets the chance to ride a CRF450R, wide open around a NASCAR track; grateful would be an understatement,” Brent says.
The two brothers are true blue collar working privateers. Both work for their family owned and operated general construction company out of Torrance. Keep a look out for the SoCal natives in the big Bubba Burger van at local tracks, or any of the 12 rounds of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship.
To follow their racing, bike builds or Bubba Burger events, find them both on Instagram @brentr553 and @rouse_763.
Bubba Burger
Title sponsor for the bike and rider
Hot Rods
Complete Bottom end kit
Includes complete crankshaft, main bearing seal kit and complete engine gasket kit.
Works Connection
Clutch perch
Radiator Braces
Brake Caps
Steering Stem Nut
Oil Cap
Caliper Guard
Varner Motorsports
Cylinder, Head and V-Force mod
Vertex Pistons
Big Bore Piston kit (ring, pin and clips) —
Millennium Tech
Strip, Bore and re-plate to the larger big bore piston kit
Mika Metals
Bars (RC Bend)
Bar Clamps
Sprockets
Chain
Grips
Brake Pads
Moto Seat
Custom Seat Cover
Seat Foam
Magic Graphics
Custom graphics
Hinson Clutch Components
Complete Clutch assembly
Boyesen
Reed cage
Clutch Cover
Ignition Cover
FMF
Complete system
Excel
Rims
Spokes/Nipples
Faster Usa
Cerakote hubs
Master cylinders
Brake calipers
DT1
Air Filter
High Point Tires
M16 80-100-21 (front)
M15 110-80-19 (rear)
Lucas Oil
Motor Oil
Two-Stroke Oil
Brake Fluid
Coolant
Too Tech Suspension
Suspension valving and testing.
Ke3 Restoration
Instagram @ke3restoration
Vapor Blasting of air boot, air box, and gas tank and all original oem parts still on the bike.
Bolt Hardware
Pro Pack bolt kit
Mid Cities Honda
Oem Honda Parts MidCitieshonda.com
Matrix Concepts
Bike Stand
Floor Mat
All Balls
Carb Rebuild kit
Throttle Cable
Clutch Cable
Brake Rebuilds
Lectron Fuel Systems
Galfer Usa
Steel Braided brake lines
Rotors and Banjo bolts
Pivot Works
Steering stem bearing kit
Linkage kit
Shock Bearing kit
Swing arm kit
