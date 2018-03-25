Results Archive
GNCC
Wild Boar
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Steward Baylor Jr
  3. Thad Duvall
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Pascal Rauchenecker
Full Results
Amateur
RCSX
Articles
Results
GNCC
The General
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Steward Baylor Jr
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Pascal Rauchenecker
  3. Nick Davis
Full Results
Supercross
St. Louis
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
MXGP of
Europe
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Gautier Paulin
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Full Results
Supercross
Indianapolis
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Dean Wilson
  3. Justin Brayton
Full Results
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Luke Renzland
Full Results
Live Now
MXGP of
La Comunitat Valenciana
Articles
MXGP Grand Prix Race 1
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Steele Creek
Sat Apr 7
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Apr 7
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Apr 8
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: 1995 Honda CR125 Build

March 25, 2018 10:00am | by: &

Brent (#553) and Dane (speaker/bike builder in the video) Rouse make up a very unique team. The brothers form the Bubba Burger/Patch Master Racing/Mid Cities Honda privateer racing effort. Brent races Lucas Oil Pro Motocross with Dane as his mechanic. However, Dane is also known in the SoCal area for racing his 1991 CR250 and can be found at all the amateur day races throughout Lucas Oil Pro Motocross in the 25 plus class.

Brent made his pro debut in 2016, and in 2017, thanks to long time sponsor Bubba Burger, he raced all 12 rounds of the Nationals. Bubba Burger, the title sponsor of the two brothers, have provided them a unique opportunity. At the NASCAR race in Southern California, Bubba Burger has the brothers on hand to show off the many bike builds they do, along with Brent’s race bike. Along with the bikes, their very iconic red, white, and blue Bubba Burger sprinter van is on display. On Sunday, both brothers on their bikes of choice, and the van, get to take a hot lap around the 2-mile Auto Club Speedway for opening ceremonies.

“Not everyone gets the chance to ride a CRF450R, wide open around a NASCAR track; grateful would be an understatement,” Brent says.

The two brothers are true blue collar working privateers. Both work for their family owned and operated general construction company out of Torrance. Keep a look out for the SoCal natives in the big Bubba Burger van at local tracks, or any of the 12 rounds of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship.

To follow their racing, bike builds or Bubba Burger events, find them both on Instagram @brentr553 and @rouse_763.

Bubba Burger

www.bubbafoods.com

Title sponsor for the bike and rider   

Hot Rods                            

www.hotrodsproducts.com  

Complete Bottom end kit  

Includes complete crankshaft, main bearing seal kit and complete engine gasket kit.  

Works Connection                 

www.worksconnection.com

Clutch perch

Radiator Braces

Brake Caps 

Steering Stem Nut 

Oil Cap 

Caliper Guard     

Varner Motorsports

www.varnermotorsports.com                   

Cylinder, Head and V-Force mod 

Vertex Pistons                      

www.vertexpistons.com    

Big Bore Piston kit  (ring, pin and clips)  —  

Millennium Tech                

 www.mt-llc.com       

Strip, Bore and re-plate to the larger big bore piston kit        

Mika Metals                               

www.mikametals.com

Bars (RC Bend) 

Bar Clamps  

Sprockets

Chain

Grips

Brake Pads     

Moto Seat                                           

www.motoseat.com 

Custom Seat Cover

Seat Foam    

Magic Graphics

www.magiksc.com

Custom graphics    

Hinson Clutch Components

www.hinsonracing.com

Complete Clutch assembly   

Boyesen

www.boyesen.com

Reed cage 

Clutch Cover

Ignition Cover   

FMF                                         

www.fmfracing.com

Complete system  

Excel                                       

www.rkexcelamerica.com

Rims

Spokes/Nipples  

Faster Usa

www.fasterusa.com

Cerakote hubs

Master cylinders

Brake calipers   

DT1

www.dt1filters.com

Air Filter    

High Point Tires

www.motomandistributing.com

M16 80-100-21 (front) 

M15 110-80-19 (rear)     

Lucas Oil                                          

www.lucasoil.com

Motor Oil

Two-Stroke Oil 

Brake Fluid

Coolant                     

Too Tech Suspension                

www.tootechracing.com

Suspension valving and testing.    

Ke3 Restoration                

Instagram @ke3restoration

Vapor Blasting of air boot, air box, and gas tank and all original oem parts still on the bike.

Bolt Hardware                      

www.boltmx.com

Pro Pack bolt kit    

Mid Cities Honda                                 

www.midcitieshonda.com

Oem Honda Parts MidCitieshonda.com

Matrix Concepts                 

www.matrixracingproducts.com

Bike Stand

Floor Mat  

All Balls

www.allballsracing.com

Carb Rebuild kit

Throttle Cable

Clutch Cable

Brake Rebuilds

Lectron Fuel Systems

www.lectronfuelsystems.com

Lectron Carburetor  

Galfer Usa

www.galferusa.com

Steel Braided brake lines

Rotors and Banjo bolts

Pivot Works

www.pivotworks.com

Steering stem bearing kit

Linkage kit

Shock Bearing kit

Swing arm kit

  • CU2_1171 Simon Cudby
  • CU2_1176 Simon Cudby
  • CU2_1174 Simon Cudby
  • CU2_1175 Simon Cudby
  • CU2_1173 Simon Cudby
  • CU2_1189 Simon Cudby
  • CU2_1180 Simon Cudby
  • CU2_1185 Simon Cudby
  • CU2_1177 Simon Cudby
  • CU2_1184 Simon Cudby
  • CU2_1268 Simon Cudby
  • CU2_1270 Simon Cudby
  • CU2_1190 Simon Cudby
  • CU2_1191 Simon Cudby
  • CU2_1227 Simon Cudby
  • CU2_1170 Simon Cudby