Racer X Films: 1995 Honda CR125 Build

Brent (#553) and Dane (speaker/bike builder in the video) Rouse make up a very unique team. The brothers form the Bubba Burger/Patch Master Racing/Mid Cities Honda privateer racing effort. Brent races Lucas Oil Pro Motocross with Dane as his mechanic. However, Dane is also known in the SoCal area for racing his 1991 CR250 and can be found at all the amateur day races throughout Lucas Oil Pro Motocross in the 25 plus class.

Brent made his pro debut in 2016, and in 2017, thanks to long time sponsor Bubba Burger, he raced all 12 rounds of the Nationals. Bubba Burger, the title sponsor of the two brothers, have provided them a unique opportunity. At the NASCAR race in Southern California, Bubba Burger has the brothers on hand to show off the many bike builds they do, along with Brent’s race bike. Along with the bikes, their very iconic red, white, and blue Bubba Burger sprinter van is on display. On Sunday, both brothers on their bikes of choice, and the van, get to take a hot lap around the 2-mile Auto Club Speedway for opening ceremonies.

“Not everyone gets the chance to ride a CRF450R, wide open around a NASCAR track; grateful would be an understatement,” Brent says.

The two brothers are true blue collar working privateers. Both work for their family owned and operated general construction company out of Torrance. Keep a look out for the SoCal natives in the big Bubba Burger van at local tracks, or any of the 12 rounds of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship.

To follow their racing, bike builds or Bubba Burger events, find them both on Instagram @brentr553 and @rouse_763.

Bubba Burger

www.bubbafoods.com

Title sponsor for the bike and rider

Hot Rods

www.hotrodsproducts.com

Complete Bottom end kit

Includes complete crankshaft, main bearing seal kit and complete engine gasket kit.

Works Connection

www.worksconnection.com

Clutch perch

Radiator Braces

Brake Caps

Steering Stem Nut

Oil Cap

Caliper Guard

Varner Motorsports

www.varnermotorsports.com

Cylinder, Head and V-Force mod

Vertex Pistons

www.vertexpistons.com

Big Bore Piston kit (ring, pin and clips) —

Millennium Tech

www.mt-llc.com

Strip, Bore and re-plate to the larger big bore piston kit

Mika Metals

www.mikametals.com

Bars (RC Bend)

Bar Clamps

Sprockets

Chain

Grips

Brake Pads

Moto Seat

www.motoseat.com

Custom Seat Cover

Seat Foam

Magic Graphics

www.magiksc.com

Custom graphics

Hinson Clutch Components

www.hinsonracing.com

Complete Clutch assembly

Boyesen

www.boyesen.com

Reed cage

Clutch Cover

Ignition Cover

FMF

www.fmfracing.com

Complete system

Excel

www.rkexcelamerica.com

Rims

Spokes/Nipples

Faster Usa

www.fasterusa.com

Cerakote hubs

Master cylinders

Brake calipers

DT1

www.dt1filters.com

Air Filter

High Point Tires

www.motomandistributing.com

M16 80-100-21 (front)

M15 110-80-19 (rear)

Lucas Oil

www.lucasoil.com

Motor Oil

Two-Stroke Oil

Brake Fluid

Coolant

Too Tech Suspension

www.tootechracing.com

Suspension valving and testing.

Ke3 Restoration

Instagram @ke3restoration

Vapor Blasting of air boot, air box, and gas tank and all original oem parts still on the bike.

Bolt Hardware

www.boltmx.com

Pro Pack bolt kit

Mid Cities Honda

www.midcitieshonda.com

Oem Honda Parts MidCitieshonda.com

Matrix Concepts

www.matrixracingproducts.com

Bike Stand

Floor Mat

All Balls

www.allballsracing.com

Carb Rebuild kit

Throttle Cable

Clutch Cable

Brake Rebuilds

Lectron Fuel Systems

www.lectronfuelsystems.com

Lectron Carburetor

Galfer Usa

www.galferusa.com

Steel Braided brake lines

Rotors and Banjo bolts

Pivot Works

www.pivotworks.com

Steering stem bearing kit

Linkage kit

Shock Bearing kit

Swing arm kit