Results Archive
GNCC
Wild Boar
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Steward Baylor Jr
  3. Thad Duvall
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Pascal Rauchenecker
Full Results
Supercross
Daytona
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Justin Brayton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jordon Smith
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Austin Forkner
Full Results
Amateur
RCSX
Articles
Results
GNCC
The General
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Steward Baylor Jr
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Pascal Rauchenecker
  3. Nick Davis
Full Results
Supercross
St. Louis
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
MXGP of
Europe
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Gautier Paulin
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Full Results
Live Now
Supercross
Indianapolis
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Dean Wilson
  3. Justin Brayton
Full Results
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Luke Renzland
Full Results
Live Now
MXGP of
La Comunitat Valenciana
Articles
MXGP Qualifying
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Gautier Paulin
Full Results
MX2 Qualifying
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Darian Sanayei
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Steele Creek
Sat Apr 7
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Apr 7
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Apr 8
Articles
Full Schedule

Jeremy Martin Docked Seven Points in Indianapolis

March 25, 2018 1:15am | by:
Jeremy Martin Docked Seven Points in Indianapolis

GEICO Honda’s Jeremy Martin was protested after his win on Saturday night in the East/West Showdown in Indianapolis for jumping on a red cross flag in the main event.

After the main event, the AMA ruled that he will keep the win, but determined he would be docked seven points. Instead of getting 26 points for the win, Martin will get 19. Prior to the ruling being announced, Martin was asked what he thought should happen in the press conference: 

“From my perspective, I came out of the turn, and I didn’t see the medic flag waving,” he said. “I saw the lights on the triple, and I was like ‘I think those are red.’ So I rolled the face of it and then I looked at saw the area was clear and no medic flags after that and then I doubled it. It was an honest mistake.” 

So, essentially, Martin will go down as the winner in the record books, but won’t get the max points. At this time, the official AMA results still show Adam Cianciarulo receiving second place points, not first.

We’ll update this post if anything changes. 