Race Day Feed: Indianapolis

With such a fantastic season unfolding you'll be sure to want to stay on top of the action all day, and right here is where you can do it. We'll be updating this page all day, so be sure to check back frequently. For even more updates, be sure to keep up with us on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. Posts are in chronological order, so for the latest news scroll to the bottom.
Morning Report
Welcome to a frigid Indianapolis, and round 12 of Monster Energy Supercross. Lucas Oil Stadium will host the first of two East/West Showdowns (Vegas will host the second) and there are plenty of storylines to follow. First, we’ll brief you on how the schedule will break down.
250SX West and East will have separate qualifying and heat races. There will also be “overflow” 250 practices, which will include East and West.
The top nine from each heat will advance to the combined main event, with the last four coming from the combined LCQ. Both West and East riders will earn points toward the championship in the main event. These points will be based on overall finishing position, not specific regions.
The race will mark the seventh round of the West Region and the sixth round of the East Region.
The points lead in the 250SX West Region, which hasn’t raced since February 10 in San Diego, belongs to Aaron Plessinger, who holds a four-point cushion over Joey Savatgy. Shane McElrath is 16 points back in third. The East Region is also locked in a tight points race, with defending champion Zach Osborne eight points clear of Austin Forkner following his win last weekend in St. Louis. Jordon Smith is 13 points back in third. Each championship has a chance to turn dramatically this weekend. Here are 10 storylines to watch for.
Supercross 250SX West Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|133
|2
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|129
|3
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|117
|4
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|116
|5
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|107
Supercross 250SX East Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|115
|2
|Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|107
|3
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|102
|4
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|93
|5
|Luke Renzland
|Hewitt, NJ
|71
In 250 injury news, Justin Hill is back after breaking some toes while moonlighting in 450SX. He won the last 250SX West round in San Diego. Both Martin Davalos and Alex Martin are out for this weekend. Go here for a full injury report. Blake Wharton is back in action after a four-year hiatus. He’s filling in on the West Region for IB Corp Racing for the remainder of supercross.
Eli Tomac was incredible last weekend and is seeking his sixth win on the year tonight. It may not matter for Tomac, as he sits fourth in points, 60 points back of Jason Anderson. Marvin Musquin is 42 points back of Anderson in second.
After missing last weekend due to a shoulder injury, Cooper Webb is a race time decision. We'll update after his status after qualifying.
An early schedule this weekend. Qualifying begins at 12:30 p.m. EDT / 9:30 a.m. PDT on Racer X Online and Supercrosslive.com. FS1 (FOX Sports 1) will carry coverage of round 12 beginning at 6:30 p.m. EDT / 3:30 p.m. PDT.