Race Day Feed: Indianapolis

Welcome to the Racer X Race Day Feed, coming to you from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. With such a fantastic season unfolding you'll be sure to want to stay on top of the action all day, and right here is where you can do it. We'll be updating this page all day, so be sure to check back frequently. Posts are in chronological order, so for the latest news scroll to the bottom.

Morning Report

Welcome to a frigid Indianapolis, and round 12 of Monster Energy Supercross. Lucas Oil Stadium will host the first of two East/West Showdowns (Vegas will host the second) and there are plenty of storylines to follow. First, we’ll brief you on how the schedule will break down.

250SX West and East will have separate qualifying and heat races. There will also be “overflow” 250 practices, which will include East and West.

The top nine from each heat will advance to the combined main event, with the last four coming from the combined LCQ. Both West and East riders will earn points toward the championship in the main event. These points will be based on overall finishing position, not specific regions.

The race will mark the seventh round of the West Region and the sixth round of the East Region.

The points lead in the 250SX West Region, which hasn’t raced since February 10 in San Diego, belongs to Aaron Plessinger, who holds a four-point cushion over Joey Savatgy. Shane McElrath is 16 points back in third. The East Region is also locked in a tight points race, with defending champion Zach Osborne eight points clear of Austin Forkner following his win last weekend in St. Louis. Jordon Smith is 13 points back in third. Each championship has a chance to turn dramatically this weekend. Here are 10 storylines to watch for.