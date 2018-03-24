Justin Hill Out for Indianapolis SX

Autotrader/Yoshimura Suzuki’s Justin Hill will miss the 250SX East/West Showdown tonight in Indianapolis due to an illness.

Hill, who won the last West round in San Diego, sustained broken toes while moonlighting in 450SX, but was expected to race tonight.

According to the team, Hill came down with an aliment earlier this week but still traveled to Indianapolis in an attempt to race. His condition did not improve and this morning he went to a local hospital for evaluation, per the team.

He did not compete in qualifying earlier today.

We’ll update this post once we know more.