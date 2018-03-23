How to Watch: Indianapolis SX and More

Round 12 of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes place this Saturday, March 24, in Indianapolis, Indiana. The action kicks off with Daniel Blair and Jim Holley hosting qualifying live from Lucas Oil Stadium beginning at 12:30 p.m. EDT / 9:30 a.m. PDT on Racer X Online and Supercrosslive.com. FS1 (FOX Sports 1) will carry coverage of round 12 beginning at 6:30 p.m. EDT / 3:30 p.m. PDT.
Meanwhile, the FIM Motocross World Championship heads to Spain for the third round of the championship.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
TV Schedule
Round 12 | Indianapolis, IN | Lucas Oil Stadium
Saturday, March 24
Live Coverage — 6:30 p.m. EDT / 3:30 p.m. PDT — Fox Sports 1
Online Schedule
Qualifying — 12:30 p.m. EDT / 9:30 a.m. PDT — Racer X Online and Supercrosslive.com
Night Show — 450SX and 250SX — 6:30 p.m. EDT / 3:30 p.m. PDT — Fox Sports Go App
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass! This video pass is exclusive to Canadian and international fans only who do not get live broadcasts via regular cable television. This offer IS NOT available in the U.S. Learn more.
FIM Motocross World Championship
TV Schedule
ROUND 3 | MXGP of La Comunitat Valencia | Redsand, Spain
Monday, March 26
MXGP RACE 2 — 7:00 p.m. EDT | CBS Sports Network
MX2 RACE 2 — 8:00 p.m. EDT | CBS Sports Network
Online Schedule
ROUND 3 | MXGP of La Comunitat Valencia | Redsand, Spain
Saturday, March 24 | Sunday, March 25
Saturday
EMX 300 | Race 1 — 10:20 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | QUALIFYING — 11:15 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | QUALIFYING — 12:00 p.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com
EMX 250 | Race 1 — 12:50 p.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com
Sunday
EMX 300 | Race 2 — 3:40 a.m. EST — MXGP-TV.com
EMX 250 | Race 2 — 5:25 a.m. EST — MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | RACE 1 — 7:00 a.m. EST — MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | RACE 1 — 8:00 a.m. EST — MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | RACE 2 — 10:00 a.m. EST — MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | RACE 2 — 11:00 a.m. EST — MXGP-TV.com
2018 Monster Energy AMA SUpercross Standings
Supercross 450SX Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|246
|2
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|204
|3
|Justin Brayton
|Fort Dodge, IA
|189
|4
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|186
|5
|Blake Baggett
|Grand Terrace, CA
|181
Supercross 250SX East Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|115
|2
|Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|107
|3
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|102
|4
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|93
|5
|Luke Renzland
|Hewitt, NJ
|71
Supercross 250SX West Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|133
|2
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|129
|3
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|117
|4
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|116
|5
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|107
2018 FIM Motocross World Championship Standings
MXGP MXGP Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|Netherlands
|97
|2
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italy
|91
|3
|Clement Desalle
|Belgium
|67
|4
|Romain Febvre
|France
|65
|5
|Gautier Paulin
|France
|64
MXGP MX2 Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Pauls Jonass
|Latvia
|100
|2
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|Denmark
|82
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|Australia
|67
|4
|Jorge Prado
|Spain
|63
|5
|Ben Watson
|United Kingdom
|61
Other Info
Lucas Oil Stadium
500 South Capital Ave.
Indianapolis, IN 46225
Main Event — 6:00 p.m. (local)
Doors Open/Practice & Qualifying — 11:30 a.m. (local)
Tickets
Get tickets here.
Pit Party
The Monster Energy Pit Party is from 11:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. for fans to see the riders, teams and their bikes up close. Fans need to purchase a Pit Pass for $10 through Ticketmaster.com or the Box Office along with their event ticket for entry. No entry is allowed into the Pit Party without an event ticket plus $10 Pit Pass. Autographs are not guaranteed.
Animated Track Map
Track Map
Seating CHart
Race Day Schedule
All times local.