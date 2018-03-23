How to Watch: Indianapolis SX and More

Round 12 of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes place this Saturday, March 24, in Indianapolis, Indiana. The action kicks off with Daniel Blair and Jim Holley hosting qualifying live from Lucas Oil Stadium beginning at 12:30 p.m. EDT / 9:30 a.m. PDT on Racer X Online and Supercrosslive.com. FS1 (FOX Sports 1) will carry coverage of round 12 beginning at 6:30 p.m. EDT / 3:30 p.m. PDT.

Meanwhile, the FIM Motocross World Championship heads to Spain for the third round of the championship.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV Schedule

Round 12 | Indianapolis, IN | Lucas Oil Stadium

Saturday, March 24



Live Coverage — 6:30 p.m. EDT / 3:30 p.m. PDT — Fox Sports 1

Online Schedule

Qualifying — 12:30 p.m. EDT / 9:30 a.m. PDT — Racer X Online and Supercrosslive.com

Night Show — 450SX and 250SX — 6:30 p.m. EDT / 3:30 p.m. PDT — Fox Sports Go App

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass! This video pass is exclusive to Canadian and international fans only who do not get live broadcasts via regular cable television. This offer IS NOT available in the U.S. Learn more.

FIM Motocross World Championship

TV Schedule

ROUND 3 | MXGP of La Comunitat Valencia | Redsand, Spain

Monday, March 26



MXGP RACE 2 — 7:00 p.m. EDT | CBS Sports Network

MX2 RACE 2 — 8:00 p.m. EDT | CBS Sports Network

Online Schedule

ROUND 3 | MXGP of La Comunitat Valencia | Redsand, Spain

Saturday, March 24 | Sunday, March 25



Saturday

EMX 300 | Race 1 — 10:20 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com

MX2 | QUALIFYING — 11:15 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com

MXGP | QUALIFYING — 12:00 p.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com

EMX 250 | Race 1 — 12:50 p.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com



Sunday

EMX 300 | Race 2 — 3:40 a.m. EST — MXGP-TV.com

EMX 250 | Race 2 — 5:25 a.m. EST — MXGP-TV.com

MX2 | RACE 1 — 7:00 a.m. EST — MXGP-TV.com

MXGP | RACE 1 — 8:00 a.m. EST — MXGP-TV.com

MX2 | RACE 2 — 10:00 a.m. EST — MXGP-TV.com

MXGP | RACE 2 — 11:00 a.m. EST — MXGP-TV.com

2018 Monster Energy AMA SUpercross Standings