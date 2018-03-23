Results Archive
GNCC
Wild Boar
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Steward Baylor Jr
  3. Thad Duvall
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Pascal Rauchenecker
Full Results
Supercross
Daytona
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Justin Brayton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jordon Smith
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Austin Forkner
Full Results
Amateur
RCSX
Articles
Results
GNCC
The General
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Steward Baylor Jr
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Pascal Rauchenecker
  3. Nick Davis
Full Results
Supercross
St. Louis
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
MXGP of
Europe
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Gautier Paulin
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 24
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
La Comunitat Valenciana
Sun Mar 25
Articles
Full Schedule
How to Watch: Indianapolis SX and More

How to Watch Indianapolis SX and More

March 23, 2018 12:05pm

Round 12 of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes place this Saturday, March 24, in Indianapolis, Indiana. The action kicks off with Daniel Blair and Jim Holley hosting qualifying live from Lucas Oil Stadium beginning at 12:30 p.m. EDT / 9:30 a.m. PDT on Racer X Online and Supercrosslive.com. FS1 (FOX Sports 1) will carry coverage of round 12 beginning at 6:30 p.m. EDT / 3:30 p.m. PDT.

Meanwhile, the FIM Motocross World Championship heads to Spain for the third round of the championship.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV Schedule

Round 12 | Indianapolis, IN | Lucas Oil Stadium
Saturday, March 24

Live Coverage — 6:30 p.m. EDT / 3:30 p.m. PDT — Fox Sports 1

Online Schedule

Qualifying — 12:30 p.m. EDT / 9:30 a.m. PDT — Racer X Online and Supercrosslive.com

Night Show — 450SX and 250SX — 6:30 p.m. EDT / 3:30 p.m. PDT — Fox Sports Go App

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass! This video pass is exclusive to Canadian and international fans only who do not get live broadcasts via regular cable television. This offer IS NOT available in the U.S. Learn more

FIM Motocross World Championship

TV Schedule

ROUND 3 | MXGP of La Comunitat Valencia | Redsand, Spain
Monday, March 26

MXGP RACE 2 — 7:00 p.m. EDT | CBS Sports Network
MX2 RACE 2 — 8:00 p.m. EDT | CBS Sports Network

Online Schedule

ROUND 3 | MXGP of La Comunitat Valencia | Redsand, Spain
Saturday, March 24 | Sunday, March 25

Saturday

EMX 300 | Race 1 — 10:20 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | QUALIFYING — 11:15 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | QUALIFYING — 12:00 p.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com
EMX 250 | Race 1 — 12:50 p.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com

Sunday

EMX 300 | Race 2 — 3:40 a.m. EST — MXGP-TV.com
EMX 250 | Race 2 — 5:25 a.m. EST — MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | RACE 1 — 7:00 a.m. EST — MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | RACE 1 — 8:00 a.m. EST — MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | RACE 2 — 10:00 a.m. EST — MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | RACE 2 — 11:00 a.m. EST — MXGP-TV.com

2018 Monster Energy AMA SUpercross Standings

Supercross 450SX Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM246
2Marvin Musquin La Reole, France204
3Justin Brayton Fort Dodge, IA189
4Eli Tomac Cortez, CO186
5Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA181
Full Standings

Supercross 250SX East Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA115
2Austin Forkner Richards, MO107
3Jordon Smith Belmont, NC102
4Jeremy Martin Millville, MN93
5Luke Renzland Hewitt, NJ71
Full Standings

Supercross 250SX West Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH133
2Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA129
3Shane McElrath Canton, NC117
4Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL116
5Chase Sexton La Moille, IL107
Full Standings

2018 FIM Motocross World Championship Standings

MXGP MXGP Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands97
2Antonio Cairoli Italy91
3Clement Desalle Belgium67
4Romain Febvre France65
5Gautier Paulin France64
Full Standings

MXGP MX2 Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Pauls Jonass Latvia100
2Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark82
3Hunter Lawrence Australia67
4Jorge Prado Spain63
5Ben Watson United Kingdom61
Full Standings

Other Links

Live Timing

250 Entry List

450 Entry List

Race Center

2018 Numbers

Follow Racer X

Twitter — @racerxonline

Instagram — @racerxonline

Facebook

Other Info

Lucas Oil Stadium
500 South Capital Ave.
Indianapolis, IN 46225

Main Event — 6:00 p.m. (local)
Doors Open/Practice & Qualifying — 11:30 a.m. (local)

Tickets

Get tickets here.

Pit Party

The Monster Energy Pit Party is from 11:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. for fans to see the riders, teams and their bikes up close. Fans need to purchase a Pit Pass for $10 through Ticketmaster.com or the Box Office along with their event ticket for entry. No entry is allowed into the Pit Party without an event ticket plus $10 Pit Pass. Autographs are not guaranteed.

Animated Track Map

Track Map

Seating CHart

Race Day Schedule

All times local.