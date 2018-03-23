Results Archive
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Steward Baylor Jr
  3. Thad Duvall
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Pascal Rauchenecker
  1. Justin Brayton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
  1. Jordon Smith
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Austin Forkner
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Steward Baylor Jr
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Pascal Rauchenecker
  3. Nick Davis
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Jordon Smith
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Gautier Paulin
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Fox Releases Flexair Preest Limited Edition Gear Set

March 23, 2018 12:05pm | by:
Introducing the all-new Flexair Preest Limited Edition Gear set, our latest special release built around the most advanced racewear in the industry. Be sure to keep an eye out for it this weekend—it will be hard to miss. All four Pro Circuit Kawasaki riders will be wearing the jersey and pant combo at the 250SX East/West shootout in Indianapolis, Chad Reed will be rocking the full kit in the 450 class, and Honda HRC riders Tim Gajser and Calvin Vlaanderen will put the gear on display at the MXGP of La Comunitat Valenciana.  

Available for purchase here.