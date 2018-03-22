Racer X Films: Baker's Factory Tour 2.0

It's been two years since we've been down to the Baker's Factory in Clermont, FL. Since then, Aldon Baker has expanded his operation to house more riders and teams with new tracks and the addition of a new building.

Jason Weigandt joins Aldon on a tour of what's new and gets Aldon's thought processes on taking what he's learned over the years to improve his motocross training compound.

Check out more coverage from the Baker's Factory: