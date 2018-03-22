Results Archive
GNCC
Wild Boar
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Steward Baylor Jr
  3. Thad Duvall
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Pascal Rauchenecker
Full Results
Supercross
Daytona
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Justin Brayton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jordon Smith
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Austin Forkner
Full Results
Amateur
RCSX
Articles
Results
GNCC
The General
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Steward Baylor Jr
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Pascal Rauchenecker
  3. Nick Davis
Full Results
Supercross
St. Louis
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
MXGP of
Europe
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Gautier Paulin
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 24
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
La Comunitat Valenciana
Sun Mar 25
Articles
Full Schedule
On This Day in Moto: March 22

On This Day in Moto March 22

March 22, 2018 6:25pm
by:

March 22

1997 

The AMA Supercross Championship was completely upended when Yamaha's Doug Henry, winner of two early rounds, collided with Jimmy Button and suffered a fractured and cut hand in the Houston Astrodome, knocking him out of what was shaping up as decent shot at the title. Kawasaki's Jeff Emig won to continue staying ahead four-time champion Jeremy McGrath of Team Suzuki, who placed third, with Yamaha's Ezra Lusk second. Henry was only three points behind Emig at the start of the race.

In the 125 class, Yamaha's Kevin Windham got his fourth win of the season. Honda rider Robbie Reynard was second, with Kawasaki rider Pedro Gonzalez of Mexico third.

2003

After seeing Honda's Ricky Carmichael win seven of the first ten rounds in AMA Supercross, Yamaha's Chad Reed, in his first full year in the 250 class, got on the first hot streak of his legendary career. He won St. Louis, beginning a run of six straight races to end the championship. But Carmichael was second every single time, and Reed ended up seven points short at the end of the championship. Incredibly, RC's Honda teammate Ernesto Fonseca finished third in all six races, for six identical podiums. 

In the 125SX East Region, Suzuki's Branden Jesseman kept his march toward the title going with a win in the Houston Astrodome over KTM's Steve Boniface and Pro Circuit Kawasaki rider Mike Brown.

2014

James Stewart got a second straight win, this time in Toronto in the chase for the 2014 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. It was a superb come-from-behind ride for Stewart. The rest of the top five were Justin Barcia, Ryan Dungey, Justin Brayton, and Ken Roczen. The eventual series champion, Ryan Villopoto, was sixth.  

The winner of the 250 class was GEICO Honda Justin Bogle, which also happened to be his first career win. Series points leader Adam Cianciarulo had to pull out when his shoulder popped out of its socket, ending his season. 

1987

The second round of AMA Motocross took place at Hangtown, and Team Honda's Rick Johnson took the 250 class over Kawasaki's Jeff Ward and Canadian hero Ross "Rollerball" Pederson. 

The 125 class went to a pair of Suzuki riders, George Holland and Erik Kehoe, with Yamaha rider Jeff Leisk from Australia third. Defending AMA 125 National Champion Micky Dymond was fourth. 

Suzuki's win ad for George Holland is probably not something they could get away with today!
Suzuki's win ad for George Holland is probably not something they could get away with today!