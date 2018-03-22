Results Archive
MXGP of Bulgaria Added to 2018 FIM Motocross World Championship Calendar

March 22, 2018 4:10pm | by:
The FIM Motocross World Championship is back to a 20-round schedule, as the addition of Bulgaria was announced today. It replaces Sweden on the calendar.

The original 2018 calendar was 20 rounds, but in January ,Youthstream announced it was cancelling the MXGP of Sweden at Uddevalla.

“Due to last-minute changes, Youthstream regretfully informs that the organizer of the MXGP of Sweden, in Uddevalla, had to cancel the FIM Motocross World Championship event scheduled for the 12th of August 2018,” Youthstream said in a statement at the time.

The MXGP of Bulgaria is set for August 25 and 26 and will include EMX250 and EMX300 classes. MXGP last visited the Sevlievo circuit in 2014.

Below is an update calendar.  

2018 FIM MXGP / MX2 MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP CALENDAR
DATE GRAND PRIX VENUE
4 March PATAGONIA - ARGENTINA Neuquen
18 March EUROPE (NL) Valkenswaard
25 March LA COMUNITAT VALENCIANA (ESP) Redsand
8 April TRENTINO (I) Pietramurata
15 April PORTUGAL Agueda
1 May RUSSIA Orlyonok
13 May LATVIA Kegums
20 May GERMANY Teutschenthal
3 June GREAT BRITAIN Matterley Basin
10 June FRANCE St Jean d'Angély
17 June LOMBARDIA (I) Ottobiano
1 July INDONESIA Pangkal Pinang
8 July ASIA (INDONESIA) Semarang
22 July CZECH REPUBLIC Loket
5 August BELGIUM Lommel
19 August SWITZERLAND Frauenfeld/Gachnang
26 August BULGARIA Sevlievo
2 September TURKEY Afyon
16 September THE NETHERLANDS Assen
30 September ITALY Imola