MXGP of Bulgaria Added to 2018 FIM Motocross World Championship Calendar

The FIM Motocross World Championship is back to a 20-round schedule, as the addition of Bulgaria was announced today. It replaces Sweden on the calendar.

The original 2018 calendar was 20 rounds, but in January ,Youthstream announced it was cancelling the MXGP of Sweden at Uddevalla.

“Due to last-minute changes, Youthstream regretfully informs that the organizer of the MXGP of Sweden, in Uddevalla, had to cancel the FIM Motocross World Championship event scheduled for the 12th of August 2018,” Youthstream said in a statement at the time.

The MXGP of Bulgaria is set for August 25 and 26 and will include EMX250 and EMX300 classes. MXGP last visited the Sevlievo circuit in 2014.

Below is an update calendar.