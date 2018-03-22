Injury Report: Indianapolis

450SX
JUSTIN BARCIA — HAND | OUT
Comment: Barcia broke his hand in Arlington. He underwent surgery and is tentatively looking at a return to racing in Seattle.
MATT BISCEGLIA — HAND | OUT
Comment: Bisceglia will miss Indianapolis with a broken hand suffered in Atlanta.
JUSTIN BOGLE — HUMERUS, BACK | OUT
Comment: Bogle hopes to get back to racing at the start of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship after breaking his humerus and sustaining a small fracture in his L2 vertebrae in San Diego.
TYLER ENTICKNAP — PELVIS | OUT
Comment: Enticknap broke his pelvis in three places while practicing. He’s out for the foreseeable future.
JOSH GRANT — LEG | OUT
Comment: There is no timetable on Grant’s return. Grant is currently sidelined after fracturing his right leg in Arlington.
JOSH HANSEN — FOOT | TBD
Comment: It’s unclear when Hansen will return to racing after breaking his foot at the Monster Energy Cup.
FREDRICK NOREN — HAND, KNEE | OUT
Comment: Noren is done racing for the year due to a torn ligament in his hand and damage stemming from that injury. He’s also dealing with some nagging ligament problems in his knee.
ALEX RAY — WRIST, LEG | OUT
Comment: Ray is hoping to return for Seattle after dislocating his wrist and rupturing his patella tendon during practice.
KEN ROCZEN — HAND | OUT
Comment: Roczen hopes to be ready for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross after shattering his hand, dislocating metacarpals, and tearing ligaments in his hand in San Diego.
DAKOTA TEDDER — LEG | OUT
Comment: Tedder had a crash in Atlanta that resulted in a footpeg puncturing his shin. Unbeknownst to Tedder, the wound became infected and, without warning, “blew up” two weeks later. Unable to walk, Tedder went to the hospital and learned he’d developed a Staph infection. He underwent surgery to clean it out and is looking to be back by Seattle.
COLE SEELY — PELVIS, SACRUM | OUT
Comment: Seely is out with a fractured sacrum and pelvis suffered in Tampa. He’s won’t return before supercross ends.
COOPER WEBB — SHOULDER | TBD
Comment: Webb crashed during the week before St. Louis and sustained a shoulder injury/dislocation. He tried to race in St. Louis but wasn’t quite ready, which led to a crash in the first practice session. He sat the night out. It will be a “game time” decision whether or not he’ll race in Indy.
JAKE WEIMER — WRIST/HAND | OUT
Comment: Weimer broke his wrist and two metacarpals on top of his hand in San Diego. He’s aiming to get back to racing for the final two rounds.
250SX
JON AMES — FEMUR | OUT
Comment: Ames is out for the season after a breaking his femur in Arlington.
JUSTIN COOPER — RIBS, SHOULDER, CONCUSSION | OUT
Comment: Cooper hopes to be back for Seattle after breaking nine ribs, hurting his shoulder, and sustaining a concussion in Houston.
MARTIN DAVALOS — BACK, KNEE | OUT
Comment: Davalos has been fighting issues all season that stem from a crash in Arlington. After crashing out at St. Louis, the decision was made to sit out until he’s 100 percent again. An exact return date is yet to be determined.
Hey everyone, I’m disappointed to announce that I won’t be racing this weekend.... after the Dallas incident I’ve tried my hardest to race, despite doctors recommendations but doing it while injured has really only hurt me worse. I sustained 3 herniated discs in my C-spine that’s caused neuralgia in my left arm and a torn MCL in my knee, trying to be competitive like this has been impossible. I’ve tried my hardest but my body just doesn’t allow me to preform and it has become too risky to race. We’ve made the decision to allow my body to heal. I wanna thank everybody that’s supported me and that understands how gnarly this sport is. We all work so hard to be out there racing and and we push our bodies to the max. Also thanks to the team @pcraceteam for sticking behind me and providing me with the best motorcycle out there. I’ll be back when I feel like I did in Dallas ready to battle at ?%
JIMMY DECOTIS — BACK, RIBS | OUT
Comment: Decotis had a big crash in Daytona and fractured some ribs and his L2 and L3 vertebrae. The team is expecting an update on when he’ll be able to get back to racing soon.
RJ HAMPSHIRE — BACK, RIBS, LUNGS | OUT
Comment: Hampshire crashed in Daytona, sustaining fractures to his T3 and T4 vertebrae, fractured ribs, and some “small punctures/lacerations to the lungs.” He’s out for the rest of the supercross season, but his hoping to be back on the bike in roughly one month.
JUSTIN HILL — TOE | IN
Comment: Hill broke his toe while racing a 450 in Atlanta. He’ll be back racing in 250SX this weekend.
JUSTIN HOEFT — FEET | OUT
Comment: Hoeft underwent surgery after breaking both feet in San Diego. He’s out for Indy.
ALEX MARTIN — WRIST | OUT
Comment: Martin sprained his wrist in San Diego. He and the team hoped he’d be ready to race in Indy, but he’s going to miss it.
DYLAN FERRANDIS — ARM, TEETH | OUT
Comment: Ferrandis broke his arm and several teeth in Atlanta. He’s working on being ready for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross.
CAMERON MCADOO — HAND | OUT
Comment: In Atlanta, McAdoo reinjured a fractured hand sustained at Arlington. The team wants him to take the necessary time to heal properly—he’s out for Indy.
COLT NICHOLS — ARM | OUT
Comment: Nichols will miss the remainder of Monster Energy AMA Supercross after breaking his humerus while practicing.
MITCH OLDENBURG — ARM | OUT
Comment: Oldenburg missed San Diego after a hard crash in Oakland. He should be back for Seattle.
BRADLEY TAFT — CONCUSSION | OUT
Comment: Taft suffered a concussion while moonlighting in the 450SX Class last week in St. Louis. His team says he’ll be back for Seattle.
BLAKE WHARTON — VARIOUS | IN
Comment: Wharton was originally scheduled to return to racing for the start of the 250SX East Region, but his comeback was delayed by a practice crash. He’s now contesting the West Region and will make his season debut this weekend in Indy.