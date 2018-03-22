Injury Report: Indianapolis

450SX

JUSTIN BARCIA — HAND | OUT

Comment: Barcia broke his hand in Arlington. He underwent surgery and is tentatively looking at a return to racing in Seattle.

MATT BISCEGLIA — HAND | OUT

Comment: Bisceglia will miss Indianapolis with a broken hand suffered in Atlanta.

JUSTIN BOGLE — HUMERUS, BACK | OUT

Comment: Bogle hopes to get back to racing at the start of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship after breaking his humerus and sustaining a small fracture in his L2 vertebrae in San Diego.

TYLER ENTICKNAP — PELVIS | OUT

Comment: Enticknap broke his pelvis in three places while practicing. He’s out for the foreseeable future.

JOSH GRANT — LEG | OUT

Comment: There is no timetable on Grant’s return. Grant is currently sidelined after fracturing his right leg in Arlington.

JOSH HANSEN — FOOT | TBD

Comment: It’s unclear when Hansen will return to racing after breaking his foot at the Monster Energy Cup.

FREDRICK NOREN — HAND, KNEE | OUT

Comment: Noren is done racing for the year due to a torn ligament in his hand and damage stemming from that injury. He’s also dealing with some nagging ligament problems in his knee.

ALEX RAY — WRIST, LEG | OUT

Comment: Ray is hoping to return for Seattle after dislocating his wrist and rupturing his patella tendon during practice.

KEN ROCZEN — HAND | OUT

Comment: Roczen hopes to be ready for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross after shattering his hand, dislocating metacarpals, and tearing ligaments in his hand in San Diego.

DAKOTA TEDDER — LEG | OUT

Comment: Tedder had a crash in Atlanta that resulted in a footpeg puncturing his shin. Unbeknownst to Tedder, the wound became infected and, without warning, “blew up” two weeks later. Unable to walk, Tedder went to the hospital and learned he’d developed a Staph infection. He underwent surgery to clean it out and is looking to be back by Seattle.

COLE SEELY — PELVIS, SACRUM | OUT

Comment: Seely is out with a fractured sacrum and pelvis suffered in Tampa. He’s won’t return before supercross ends.

COOPER WEBB — SHOULDER | TBD

Comment: Webb crashed during the week before St. Louis and sustained a shoulder injury/dislocation. He tried to race in St. Louis but wasn’t quite ready, which led to a crash in the first practice session. He sat the night out. It will be a “game time” decision whether or not he’ll race in Indy.

JAKE WEIMER — WRIST/HAND | OUT

Comment: Weimer broke his wrist and two metacarpals on top of his hand in San Diego. He’s aiming to get back to racing for the final two rounds.

250SX

JON AMES — FEMUR | OUT

Comment: Ames is out for the season after a breaking his femur in Arlington.

JUSTIN COOPER — RIBS, SHOULDER, CONCUSSION | OUT

Comment: Cooper hopes to be back for Seattle after breaking nine ribs, hurting his shoulder, and sustaining a concussion in Houston.

MARTIN DAVALOS — BACK, KNEE | OUT

Comment: Davalos has been fighting issues all season that stem from a crash in Arlington. After crashing out at St. Louis, the decision was made to sit out until he’s 100 percent again. An exact return date is yet to be determined.