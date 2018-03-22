Results Archive
Exhaust: Running with Ken Roczen

Exhaust Running with Ken Roczen

March 22, 2018 12:30pm
by:

During a week spent stalking the top riders in Florida, Jason Weigandt hooked up with Ken Roczen and trainer Blake Savage for an afternoon run near Ken’s house in Clermont, Florida.

Once Weege realized he wasn’t going to have a heart attack, he turned on the recorder to ask Ken about his recovery and his philosophies on training, then spoke with Savage to learn more about his background.

Savage carries out a fitness program prescribed by trainer Peter Park, and using his own experience as a racer and his personal connections with Roczen (his sister is Kenny’s fiancée), he’s become quite a secret weapon to several top riders, including Adam Cianciarulo, Cole Seely, Christian Craig, and Chase Sexton.

Episode 3 of the Racer X Exhaust podcast gets you right in the middle of a training day to get a feel for how it all goes down.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura. Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel and Google Play Music and is coming soon to Spotify.