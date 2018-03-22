Alpinestars Presents Indy Vice Tech 7 Boot and Radar Flight Glove
Indianapolis, Ind. — Round 12 of Monster Energy AMA Supercross sweeps into Indiana in spring fashion as riders line up on the gate looking fresh for the changing of the seasons.
The Limited Edition Vice kit includes the Radar Flight glove and a set of Tech 7 boots. Riders will spring into action as they take to the track and push for the podium. Every rider has their Vice, and this kit will not go in noticed with a grey base and a splash of flamingo pink and ocean teal.
The Limited Edition Vice glove and boots will be available while supplies last.
TECH 7
CONSTRUCTION
- Boot chassis designed with an ergonomically profiled forefoot and lower toe-box to provide easier shifting and improved rear brake feel and control.
- Incorporates an innovative one-piece injected dual compound foot shell with co-injected hard toe protector and integrated steel shank. The shell is highly resistant to abrasion and impact, adds to the boot’s overall durability and improves the boot’s streamlining.
- Upper constructed from innovative microfiber material that is flexible and abrasion resistant. Upper material is reinforced with PU for high levels of water-resistance and durability and improved weight-saving performance. Material ensures consistent fit even for long term usage and is easy to maintain and clean.
PROTECTION
- The Limited Edition Indy Vice Tech 7 Boot is CE certified to EN 13634:2010 and features unique, high-strength sole construction offering durability and protective performance.
- Contoured calf protector plate is injected with high modulus polymer for impact resistance and incorporates Alpinestars’ developed blade flex system for greater precision control and movement, added protection for heel and Achilles tendon and helps prevent hyperflexion.
- New TPU ankle protection system incorporates a bio-mechanical link between the middle and bottom sections of the boot, helping prevent damage to the leg by providing progressive force relief for torsional forces.
- Alpinestars-developed TPU shin plate and medial protection are constructed from one single part for greater structural integrity and stability.
- The TPU medial side panel incorporates an advanced honeycomb rubber insert and is designed for excellent grip against the bike while guarding against impact.
KEY FEATURES
- New dual compound sole is seamlessly integrated into the base structure for superior durability and features high-performing rubber grip patterning and enhanced feel. The sole and footpeg insert are replaceable.
- The anatomically profiled shin plate features a dual closure system with an internal microfiber flap attached with Velcro for a precise fit closure while the rugged and durable shin plate attached securely with a precision adjustable buckle.
- Wide entry aperture for convenience and allows broad-ranging calf fit adjustment and support.
- Innovative buckle closure system includes high-impact aluminium bridge closures, with memory settings and a quick release/locking system with self-aligning design for easy, precise closure and improved riding performance. All buckles are replaceable.
- Redesigned instep and Achilles accordion flex zones construction for superior comfort, control and support.
- Extended microfiber gaiter helps prevent excessive water and dirt entry.
- Internal lining includes anti-slip microfiber suede on the heel to help keep foot in position.
- Soft foam reinforcement on ankles and collar for long-lasting comfort and shock absorption.
- New dual compound, removable anatomic footbed includes EVA and Lycra top for comfort and support ensures even weight distribution and reinforced heel.
RADAR FLIGHT GLOVE
A lightweight MX glove that incorporates excellent comfort features, the Radar Flight Glove incorporates a single-piece spandex upper and Clarino palm for a reduced and lightweight material design. The silicone grip patterning on the fingers and innovative palm stretch gusset offers improved control on the bike’s controls.
KEY FEATURES
- Ergonomic chassis and reduced material design result in a supremely lightweight, comfortable glove.
- Lightweight, single-piece spandex upper construction gives excellent flexibility.
- Perforated, single layer suede palm is breathable and offers excellent sensitivity on bike’s controls.
- Reinforced thumb construction increases durability and gusset for improved flexibility.
- Innovative stretch insert in palm and thumb area for improved hand movement and lever control.
- Suede reinforcements on third and fourth fingers for added abrasion resistance.
- Convenient slip-on design for secure, customized fit.
- Silicone grip patterning on fingers for improved riding control.
- Hook and loop grip and stretch wrist pull tab with silicone for fit and easy entry.
- Pre-curved finger construction reduces fatigue and improves comfort.