2018 Indianapolis Supercross Event Schedule for 250 East/West Showdown

The first of two 250SX East/West Showdowns will take place this weekend in Indianapolis, Indiana. The race will mark the seventh round of the West Region and the sixth round of the East Region.

The event schedule will break down like it does in Vegas, with 250SX West and East having separate qualifying and heat races. There will also be “overflow” 250 practices, which will include East and West.

The top nine from each heat will advance to the combined main event, with the last four coming from the combined LCQ. Both West and East riders will earn points toward the championship in the main event. These points will be based on overall finishing position, not specific regions.