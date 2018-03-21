Wrist Injury Will Sideline Alex Martin for Indianapolis

There was hope Alex Martin would return for the East/West Showdown this weekend in Indianapolis, but the team confirmed on their Instagram account that a wrist injury sustained in San Diego will keep Martin on the sidelines this weekend.

“Unfortunately @alexmartin_26 will be missing this weekends East/West shoot-out in Indy. Alex is still healing up from his wrist injury he sustained during San Diego SX.”

Martin sustained the injury in a crash in his heat at San Diego. He still qualified for the main and attempted to line up, but the pain was so great he could barely hang on during the parade lap and pulled out just before the gate drop.

This is the second injury Martin has sustained this year, as he missed time earlier in the season due to a small fracture to his right clavicle sustained at the season opener.

There is hope that Martin will be able to return for Seattle on April 7.