GNCC
Wild Boar
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Steward Baylor Jr
  3. Thad Duvall
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Pascal Rauchenecker
Supercross
Daytona
450SX Results
  1. Justin Brayton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX East Results
  1. Jordon Smith
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Austin Forkner
Amateur
RCSX
GNCC
The General
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Steward Baylor Jr
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Pascal Rauchenecker
  3. Nick Davis
Supercross
St. Louis
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
250SX East Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Jordon Smith
MXGP of
Europe
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Gautier Paulin
MX2 Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 24
MXGP of
La Comunitat Valenciana
Sun Mar 25
OTOR Issue 173

March 21, 2018 9:20am | by:
OTOR Issue 173

The third 2018 issue of this monthly motorcycle sport magazine with some of the best interviews, features and blogs from the heart of MotoGP, MXGP, AMA Motocross/Supercross, and WorldSBK, as well as tests and reviews of bikes and products from the motorcycling industry.

IN OTOR #173

Dovi-tailing MotoGP 2018: Last weekend Andrea Dovizioso carried on where he left off in 2017: spearheading a pack of MotoGP bikes and athletes that have arguably never been closer. Full Losail wrap.

In out of the cold: Snow and near-Arctic conditions at Valkenswaard could not stop the Red Bull KTM machine. Catch a blog on round two of MXGP and Ray Archer photos from Holland.

How to defy expectations: Feature stories on the MotoGP race winner in Qatar, and Scott Redding on how crucial the right career path can be when the margin for success is so slim.

Hunter: Getting to know Australia’s latest dirt bike sensation and world championship hopeful Hunter Lawrence before supercross and more stardom beckon.