OTOR Issue 173

The third 2018 issue of this monthly motorcycle sport magazine with some of the best interviews, features and blogs from the heart of MotoGP, MXGP, AMA Motocross/Supercross, and WorldSBK, as well as tests and reviews of bikes and products from the motorcycling industry.

IN OTOR #173

Dovi-tailing MotoGP 2018: Last weekend Andrea Dovizioso carried on where he left off in 2017: spearheading a pack of MotoGP bikes and athletes that have arguably never been closer. Full Losail wrap.

In out of the cold: Snow and near-Arctic conditions at Valkenswaard could not stop the Red Bull KTM machine. Catch a blog on round two of MXGP and Ray Archer photos from Holland.

How to defy expectations: Feature stories on the MotoGP race winner in Qatar, and Scott Redding on how crucial the right career path can be when the margin for success is so slim.

Hunter: Getting to know Australia’s latest dirt bike sensation and world championship hopeful Hunter Lawrence before supercross and more stardom beckon.