Results Archive
GNCC
Wild Boar
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Steward Baylor Jr
  3. Thad Duvall
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Pascal Rauchenecker
Full Results
Supercross
Daytona
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Justin Brayton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jordon Smith
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Austin Forkner
Full Results
Amateur
RCSX
Articles
Results
GNCC
The General
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Steward Baylor Jr
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Pascal Rauchenecker
  3. Nick Davis
Full Results
Supercross
St. Louis
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
MXGP of
Europe
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Gautier Paulin
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 24
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
La Comunitat Valenciana
Sun Mar 25
Articles
Full Schedule
On This Day in Moto: March 21

On This Day in Moto March 21

March 21, 2018 5:50pm
by:

March 21

1981

Mike "the Bike" Hailwood, one of the most famous British racers of all time, was involved in a fatal car crash in England. He and his family were on their way to dinner when they collided with a truck, which killed his daughter instantly. His son was also in the car and survived. Hailwood, a nine-time FIM World Road Racing Champion who also ventured into Formula 1 auto racing—then came back to motorcycles to win the Isle of Man TT in 1978—would be on life support for two days before succumbing to his injuries on March 23. He was 41 years old. 

1992

The entire AMA/Camel Supercross Championship was turned upside-down when series points leader Damon Bradshaw crashed hard inside the RCA Dome in Indianapolis. Bradshaw hit a triple wrong and went over the handlebars, knocking him out of the race and wiping out his points lead. Team Honda's Jeff Stanton and Jean-Michel Bayle went 1-2. The crash happens at the 47th minute of this video below:

In the 125 class, DGY Yamaha rider Jimmy Button got his second straight win, backing up his first career win the previous weekend in Charlotte. Suzuki's Brian Swink, the reigning 125 East Region Champion, finished second. 

1998

Yamaha-mounted Jeremy McGrath was the winner inside the Metronome in Minneapolis, besting factory Yamaha rider Kevin Windham and Honda-mounted Ezra. It was McGrath's sixth win on the season as he headed towards what would be his fifth AMA Supercross Championship.

In the 125 class, Honda of Troy rider Stephane Roncada took the win ahead Yamaha riders John Dowd and David Vuillemin. 

2009

Suzuki's Chad Reed continued his pursuit of James Stewart in the AMA Supercross Championship, snatching the win in St. Louis. Stewart would finish second, limiting the damage to three points. JGR Yamaha rider Josh Grant was third. 

The winner of the Lites SX class was GEICO Honda's Blake Wharton. It was his first career win in AMA Supercross, as well as the first win in the class by a rider who hailed from Texas since its founding in 1985.