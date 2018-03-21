Results Archive
Martin Davalos Out for Indianapolis

Martin Davalos Out for Indianapolis

Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Martin Davalos announced today that he will miss the 250SX East/West Showdown this weekend in Indianapolis due to herniated discs in his spine and a torn MCL in his knee.

As we previously reported, Davalos has been dealing with the herniated discs since that brutal first-turn crash at the East Region opener in Arlington. Davalos told Racer X prior to Daytona that the injury is causing pain and numbness on the entire left side of his body.

Davalos has ridden through the pain in recent weeks and had a couple top-five finishes. He’s also had a few crashes, including two in Atlanta and two more last weekend in St. Louis, which have made the injuries worse.

For now, Davalos says that he will return when he feels like he did at the season opener.

Below is his full post.

“Hey everyone, I’m disappointed to announce that I won’t be racing this weekend.... after the Dallas incident I’ve tried my hardest to race, despite doctors recommendations but doing it while injured has really only hurt me worse. I sustained 3 herniated discs in my C-spine that’s caused neuralgia in my left arm and a torn MCL in my knee, trying to be competitive like this has been impossible. I’ve tried my hardest but my body just doesn’t allow me to preform and it has become too risky to race. We’ve made the decision to allow my body to heal. I wanna thank everybody that’s supported me and that understands how gnarly this sport is. We all work so hard to be out there racing and and we push our bodies to the max. Also thanks to the team @pcraceteam for sticking behind me and providing me with the best motorcycle out there. I’ll be back when I feel like I did in Dallas ready to battle at 100%.” 