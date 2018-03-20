Watch: Preparation | Work to Play with Gautier Paulin

Video/Text by 100%

How much effort do you give?

Day in and day out, MXGP racer Gautier Paulin works hard to be one of the best racers in the world. Using the Racecraft goggle on his dirt bike and the Speedtrap glasses on his pedal bike, Paulin and 100% go together synonymously. The work ethic is evident both on and off the track, as he is known to be one of the hardest working athletes in the sport. Watch as he combines work and play.