Sign of the (Lap) Times: St. Louis

Tomac. Tomac. Tomac. Tomac. That’s about all you need to know in regard to round 11 of Monster Energy AMA Supercross from St. Louis last Saturday. The Monster Energy Kawasaki rider outclassed rivals Jason Anderson and Marvin Musquin and ran away to a 20-second win—his fifth in the season (most in the class).

“This is one of those times to where sometimes you have to swallow your pride a little bit. But at the same time, Eli was just savage. He was crushing us,” Anderson said in the post-race press conference.

The 250 class was a closer affair—briefly—with title combatants Zach Osborne and Austin Forkner going toe-to-toe before the young Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki rider crashed while leading. Osborne cruised from there to capture his first win since the opener in Arlington. He now holds an eight-point lead in the championship standings.

Let’s dive into the lap data to figure out how these races were won and lost with this week’s Sign of the (Lap) Times. First, our traditional lap time charts.

450SX Class — Main Event — Lap Times

Lap Rank Finish Best Lap On Lap Avg Lap Time Rider 1 1 46.455 7 48.343 Eli Tomac 2 2 47.131 5 49.074 Jason Anderson 3 3 47.910 4 49.208 Marvin Musquin 4 4 48.107 4 49.471 Justin Brayton 5 6 48.379 8 49.695 Blake Baggett 6 7 48.772 8 49.951 Broc Tickle 7 5 48.627 7 49.689 Weston Peick 8 9 49.269 8 50.448 Christian Craig 9 8 49.388 11 50.299 Dean Wilson 10 10 49.416 13 50.660 Malcolm Stewart 11 13 49.610 6 51.181 Kyle Cunningham 12 11 49.673 10 50.699 Benny Bloss 13 14 49.910 6 51.554 Tyler Bowers 14 22 49.958 6 50.924 Chad Reed 15 12 49.962 10 51.148 Vince Friese 16 15 50.549 6 51.908 Kyle Chisholm 17 16 50.817 7 52.754 Cedric Soubeyras 18 17 50.824 4 53.555 Ben LaMay 19 18 51.093 4 53.993 Adam Enticknap 20 20 51.374 4 54.966 AJ Catanzaro 21 19 51.718 5 54.163 Dylan Merriam 22 21 52.071 4 55.652 Scott Champion

250SX Class — Main Event — Lap Times

Lap Rank Finish Best Lap On Lap Avg Lap Time Rider 1 5 48.030 6 49.865 Austin Forkner 2 1 48.115 7 49.575 Zach Osborne 3 2 48.502 7 49.691 Jeremy Martin 4 22 48.755 6 49.700 Martin Davalos 5 3 48.814 8 50.074 Jordon Smith 6 4 49.197 8 50.297 Kyle Peters 7 7 49.689 7 50.968 Luke Renzland t-8 9 50.171 6 51.697 Sean Cantrell t-8 10 50.171 2 52.617 Thomas Ramette 10 8 50.184 6 51.086 Michael Mosiman 11 6 50.232 7 51.270 Brandon Hartranft 12 13 50.835 4 52.521 Anthony Rodriguez 13 11 51.090 3 52.608 Jacob Williamson 14 19 51.169 4 53.744 Nick Gaines 15 17 51.756 7 53.873 Ramyller Alves 16 12 51.823 9 52.743 Zack Williams 17 14 51.944 8 53.535 Josh Cartwright 18 16 51.959 6 54.288 John Short 19 18 52.037 11 53.077 Josh Osby 20 15 52.285 3 53.676 Cody Vanbuskirk 21 20 52.797 4 57.542 Drayke Sizemore 22 21 52.962 4 56.067 Tanner Basso

Not Even Close

We told you about Tomac’s flawless route in The Show-Me State, but if you dig through his lap times in comparison to the rest of the field, it somehow becomes even more extraordinary. Here are some impressive numbers:

5

Laps in the 46-second range. No other rider put in ONE lap in the 46-second range.

10

Laps that were faster than third-place finisher Marvin Musquin’s quickest lap.

10

Laps put in under 48 seconds. Jason Anderson was second-best with six; Musquin had two.

5

Laps out of the first six Tomac put in under 47 seconds. On his first registered lap (lap two), he put in a 47.020. His next five laps were all under 47 seconds.

10

Of the first 13 laps, he registered a time under 48 seconds.

Forkner vs. Osborne

Oh, what could have been. Entering St. Louis tied in points, Austin Forkner and Zach Osborne were set to go head-to-head again in the main event, as the two darted out to an early gap over third. Osborne really started to apply the pressure around lap seven, but Forkner was able to hang onto the lead until he crashed out on lap 11.

“Yeah, I felt like he kind of gapped me a little bit three or four laps in, and then I was able to kind of find my feet and make some places where I felt like I could kind of hammer and get close to him,” Osborne said. “So, I knew that we were only sort of halfway in and I still had plenty of time. I was just trying to be a little bit patient and kind of let it come to me. Then obviously he went down, so it was a bummer for the race, but it made it better for me.”