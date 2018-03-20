Results Archive
Sign of the (Lap) Times: St. Louis

Sign of the (Lap) Times St. Louis

March 20, 2018 2:10pm
by:

Tomac. Tomac. Tomac. Tomac. That’s about all you need to know in regard to round 11 of Monster Energy AMA Supercross from St. Louis last Saturday. The Monster Energy Kawasaki rider outclassed rivals Jason Anderson and Marvin Musquin and ran away to a 20-second win—his fifth in the season (most in the class). 

“This is one of those times to where sometimes you have to swallow your pride a little bit. But at the same time, Eli was just savage. He was crushing us,” Anderson said in the post-race press conference. 

The 250 class was a closer affair—briefly—with title combatants Zach Osborne and Austin Forkner going toe-to-toe before the young Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki rider crashed while leading. Osborne cruised from there to capture his first win since the opener in Arlington. He now holds an eight-point lead in the championship standings. 

Let’s dive into the lap data to figure out how these races were won and lost with this week’s Sign of the (Lap) Times. First, our traditional lap time charts.

450SX Class — Main Event — Lap Times

Lap Rank Finish Best Lap On Lap Avg Lap Time Rider
1 1 46.455 7 48.343 Eli Tomac
2 2 47.131 5 49.074 Jason Anderson
3 3 47.910 4 49.208 Marvin Musquin
4 4 48.107 4 49.471 Justin Brayton
5 6 48.379 8 49.695 Blake Baggett
6 7 48.772 8 49.951 Broc Tickle
7 5 48.627 7 49.689 Weston Peick
8 9 49.269 8 50.448 Christian Craig
9 8 49.388 11 50.299 Dean Wilson
10 10 49.416 13 50.660 Malcolm Stewart
11 13 49.610 6 51.181 Kyle Cunningham
12 11 49.673 10 50.699 Benny Bloss
13 14 49.910 6 51.554 Tyler Bowers
14 22 49.958 6 50.924 Chad Reed
15 12 49.962 10 51.148 Vince Friese
16 15 50.549 6 51.908 Kyle Chisholm
17 16 50.817 7 52.754 Cedric Soubeyras
18 17 50.824 4 53.555 Ben LaMay
19 18 51.093 4 53.993 Adam Enticknap
20 20 51.374 4 54.966 AJ Catanzaro
21 19 51.718 5 54.163 Dylan Merriam
22 21 52.071 4 55.652 Scott Champion

250SX Class — Main Event — Lap Times

Lap Rank Finish Best Lap On Lap Avg Lap Time Rider
1 5 48.030 6 49.865 Austin Forkner
2 1 48.115 7 49.575 Zach Osborne
3 2 48.502 7 49.691 Jeremy Martin
4 22 48.755 6 49.700 Martin Davalos
5 3 48.814 8 50.074 Jordon Smith
6 4 49.197 8 50.297 Kyle Peters
7 7 49.689 7 50.968 Luke Renzland
t-8 9 50.171 6 51.697 Sean Cantrell
t-8 10 50.171 2 52.617 Thomas Ramette
10 8 50.184 6 51.086 Michael Mosiman
11 6 50.232 7 51.270 Brandon Hartranft
12 13 50.835 4 52.521 Anthony Rodriguez
13 11 51.090 3 52.608 Jacob Williamson
14 19 51.169 4 53.744 Nick Gaines
15 17 51.756 7 53.873 Ramyller Alves
16 12 51.823 9 52.743 Zack Williams
17 14 51.944 8 53.535 Josh Cartwright
18 16 51.959 6 54.288 John Short
19 18 52.037 11 53.077 Josh Osby
20 15 52.285 3 53.676 Cody Vanbuskirk
21 20 52.797 4 57.542 Drayke Sizemore
22 21 52.962 4 56.067 Tanner Basso

Not Even Close

We told you about Tomac’s flawless route in The Show-Me State, but if you dig through his lap times in comparison to the rest of the field, it somehow becomes even more extraordinary. Here are some impressive numbers:

5

Laps in the 46-second range. No other rider put in ONE lap in the 46-second range. 

10

Laps that were faster than third-place finisher Marvin Musquin’s quickest lap.

10

Laps put in under 48 seconds. Jason Anderson was second-best with six; Musquin had two.

5

Laps out of the first six Tomac put in under 47 seconds. On his first registered lap (lap two), he put in a 47.020. His next five laps were all under 47 seconds. 

10

Of the first 13 laps, he registered a time under 48 seconds.

Forkner vs. Osborne

Oh, what could have been. Entering St. Louis tied in points, Austin Forkner and Zach Osborne were set to go head-to-head again in the main event, as the two darted out to an early gap over third. Osborne really started to apply the pressure around lap seven, but Forkner was able to hang onto the lead until he crashed out on lap 11.

“Yeah, I felt like he kind of gapped me a little bit three or four laps in, and then I was able to kind of find my feet and make some places where I felt like I could kind of hammer and get close to him,” Osborne said. “So, I knew that we were only sort of halfway in and I still had plenty of time. I was just trying to be a little bit patient and kind of let it come to me. Then obviously he went down, so it was a bummer for the race, but it made it better for me.”

Osborne went on to win the main event, and coupled with Forkner’s fifth, he now sits eight points up heading in Indianapolis. 

Check out a side-by-side comparison of the two before Forkner crashed.

Lap Osborne Forkner
2 49.380 48.968
3 49.007 48.876
4 48.658 48.744
5 48.585 48.266
6 48.304 48.030
7 48.115 48.787
8 48.501 48.489
9 48.210 48.427
10 48.937 49.570

Baggett vs. Peick

The only real battle in the 450 main event was a fight for fifth between battered and bruised Weston Peick and battered and bruised Blake Baggett. While neither had much on the line, you would have never known, as they fought for nearly the entire main event over fifth. Baggett moved into seventh behind Peick on lap five and followed him as they moved past Broc Tickle. Then, Baggett stayed there. No matter what he did, he couldn’t get around the immovable force that was Peick.  

“It was a good race, he was riding really well,” Peick said to Steve Matthes after the race. “I started about tenth and passed a few guys. We’re coming off riding with injuries and whatnot. He was on me, so I just rode my race. I had some faster sections and he has his faster sections. All night I felt comfortable. Track was good, dirt was good, it was a fun layout.”

Check out how the last nine laps stacked up for the pair.

Lap Peick Baggett
19 49.639 49.285
20 49.403 49.689
21 49.754 49.368
22 50.200 50.620
23 49.796 50.558
24 50.745 51.586
25 50.445 51.793
26 51.524 50.378
27 51.788 50.956

Forkner and Alves

Forkner’s fifth didn’t come without controversy. Late in the race, he collided with rookie Ramyller Alves as the two exited the whoops. Alves wrote on social media that he didn’t get a blue flag as Forkner approached:

“Incident with rider — I want to get it cleared out, I wasn’t trying to take out or hold up any rider that was on the lead lap. On the lap of the incident, from the finish line jump till the accident I didn’t get one, not one blue flag waved at me, I had no idea that the rider behind me was a rider on the lead lap. I was battling for positions the whole race and not seeing a blue flag being waved on that lap, caused me to think that he was a rider I was battling with. Couple laps before the incident, I got a blue flag waved so I let the rider behind me pass, but it ended up not being a rider on the lead lap, it was actually a rider I was battling with. It’s a difficult situation to be in as a rider.”

Forkner, who lost about ten or so seconds in the crash, and was visablly upset with Alves after the incident, said he probably could have handled it a little better:

“As far as my little 'tantrum,' I prolly should’ve calmed down a bit before I said something, but hey, tempers are high, it’s a close championship, and it’s not over.”

Here is how their lap times compared before and after the incident:

Lap Forkner Alves
15 50.227 54.471
16 51.031 53.936
17 1:03.238 1:09.529
18 50.860 57.906
19 52.138 55.251