GNCC
Wild Boar
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Steward Baylor Jr
  3. Thad Duvall
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Pascal Rauchenecker
Supercross
Daytona
450SX Results
  1. Justin Brayton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX East Results
  1. Jordon Smith
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Austin Forkner
Amateur
RCSX
Results
GNCC
The General
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Steward Baylor Jr
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Pascal Rauchenecker
  3. Nick Davis
Supercross
St. Louis
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
250SX East Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Jordon Smith
MXGP of
Europe
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Gautier Paulin
MX2 Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 24
Upcoming
MXGP of
La Comunitat Valenciana
Sun Mar 25
Shot Race Gear Releases Vented Gear Line

CORONA, Calif. — MTA Distributing has announced the release of Shot Race Gear’s 2018 limited edition vented gear line.

Addressing the demands of riders looking for a competitive advantage in scorching hot conditions, Shot Race Gear developed an all-new limited edition of their popular Aerolite Optica offering.

The lightweight and extremely ventilated Aerolite Optica gear marks the first vented gear line for Shot Race Gear.  Designed for warm weather and humid riding conditions, the Aerolite Optica vented pant paneling and flow through jersey offer maximum cooling and airflow for extended periods of time, while stretch material in key areas allows for unmatched comfort and fit. Lightweight design and solid construction for a long-lasting, non-fading vented gear set.

PANTS

710gr Ultra light pant (size: 32)

Performance pre-curved fit for an intuitive racing position

Chassis in dobby fabric with laser cut and mesh for an optimum airflow

Silicon waist to keep the jersey in position

Adjustable micrometric buckle

Anti-mud zipper

Vented inner liner with stretch lycra insert

Four-way crotch stretch spandex insert allowing ease of movement

Articulated stretch knee for a maximum flexibility

Foam reinforcement

Heat and abrasion resistant leather panels

Rear yoke in stretch spandex for comfort and flexibility

Reinforced rear saddle panel

TPR patches finish

Never fading color sublimation process

JERSEY

Light weight jersey

Performance fit for maximum flexibility

Fully vented for a maximum airflow

Tailored raglan sleeves

Comfortable hem cuff finish

Longer tail to keep the jersey in position

Signature TPR

Never fading color sublimation process 

GLOVES

Skin-adjusted fit

Reinforced thumb for an additional abrasion resistance

Velcro adjustable wrist closure

Lycra fourchette for a perfect fit

Articulated lycra fingers gusset

Fully perforated Clarino palm for an optimum airflow

Silicone palm and finger prints for a prefect grip and control

Look for Kyle Chisholm to wear this limited edition gear in the upcoming National Motocross series. For more information, visit www.shotracegear.com.