Shot Race Gear Releases Vented Gear Line
CORONA, Calif. — MTA Distributing has announced the release of Shot Race Gear’s 2018 limited edition vented gear line.
Addressing the demands of riders looking for a competitive advantage in scorching hot conditions, Shot Race Gear developed an all-new limited edition of their popular Aerolite Optica offering.
The lightweight and extremely ventilated Aerolite Optica gear marks the first vented gear line for Shot Race Gear. Designed for warm weather and humid riding conditions, the Aerolite Optica vented pant paneling and flow through jersey offer maximum cooling and airflow for extended periods of time, while stretch material in key areas allows for unmatched comfort and fit. Lightweight design and solid construction for a long-lasting, non-fading vented gear set.
PANTS
710gr Ultra light pant (size: 32)
Performance pre-curved fit for an intuitive racing position
Chassis in dobby fabric with laser cut and mesh for an optimum airflow
Silicon waist to keep the jersey in position
Adjustable micrometric buckle
Anti-mud zipper
Vented inner liner with stretch lycra insert
Four-way crotch stretch spandex insert allowing ease of movement
Articulated stretch knee for a maximum flexibility
Foam reinforcement
Heat and abrasion resistant leather panels
Rear yoke in stretch spandex for comfort and flexibility
Reinforced rear saddle panel
TPR patches finish
Never fading color sublimation process
JERSEY
Light weight jersey
Performance fit for maximum flexibility
Fully vented for a maximum airflow
Tailored raglan sleeves
Comfortable hem cuff finish
Longer tail to keep the jersey in position
Signature TPR
Never fading color sublimation process
GLOVES
Skin-adjusted fit
Reinforced thumb for an additional abrasion resistance
Velcro adjustable wrist closure
Lycra fourchette for a perfect fit
Articulated lycra fingers gusset
Fully perforated Clarino palm for an optimum airflow
Silicone palm and finger prints for a prefect grip and control
Look for Kyle Chisholm to wear this limited edition gear in the upcoming National Motocross series. For more information, visit www.shotracegear.com.